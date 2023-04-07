Morning Sports Update Chris Sale credited Alex Cora’s ‘Dodgeball’ reference after getting his first win since 2021 "That’s why we love him," Sale said of Cora's approach. Chris Sale, Reese McGuire and Kike Hernandez talk during a first inning mound meeting. Carlos Osorio/AP

The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime, with David Pastrnak scoring the winner despite battling a stomach bug. Boston is now 61-12-5.

The Red Sox also won on Thursday, rallying to defeat the Tigers 6-3. Starting pitcher Chris Sale got his first win of the season.

Tonight, the Celtics host the Raptors at 7:30 p.m.

Alex Cora’s “Dodgeball” reference: Chris Sale recorded a win for the first time since 2021 in the opener of a three-game series against the Tigers, allowing three runs with three walks and striking out seven over five innings.

The 34-year-old Sale has battled injuries for the past several years and is trying to work his way back. Despite the win, his season ERA remains 11.25 after a disappointing first start (a loss against Baltimore).

He got off to a shaky start against the Tigers, walking Matt Vierling and Javier Báez on eight consecutive balls. Still, he battled back to strike out three straight Detroit batters afterward.

As he returned to the dugout, he was greeted with a reference from the movie “Dodgeball” by manager Alex Cora.

“Bold strategy,” Cora told Sale, referencing a classic Jason Bateman line from the movie.

Sale said Cora’s comment helped defuse the tension.

“That’s what makes AC great,” Sale said, according to Boston Globe reporter Peter Abraham. “That’s why we love him. He obviously knows this game about as good as anybody I’ve ever met. But also knows how to handle people and personalities and knows what to say and when to say it sometimes.”

Cora is taking the long view on Sale, calling his performance a “step in the right direction.”

Sale is also buying into the process.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Sale, “but I’m in a really good spot because of the people I have around me. I have a lot of confidence going forward.”

The Red Sox have Friday off, and resume the series against the Tigers on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.

Trivia: Chris Sale is one of only four pitchers in Red Sox history to record at least 250 strikeouts in a season. Can you name the other three?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two of them each did it three times. The third recorded his in the 1912 season.

More from Boston.com:

Quinnipiac will play for the national championship: The Bobcats beat Michigan 5-2 in the Frozen Four on Thursday. Boston University lost to Minnesota 6-2 in the other matchup.

A recap of Thursday at The Masters: Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, and Jon Rahm finished the day tied for the lead at 7-under.

On this day: In 2013, Will Middlebrooks hit three home runs in a 13-0 Red Sox win over the Blue Jays. Jacoby Ellsbury, Daniel Nava, and Mike Napoli also homered while Jon Lester threw seven shutout innings.

Daily highlight: Though Michigan lost in the end, Seamus Casey notched an impressive Frozen Four highlight with this solo goal.

Trivia answer: Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez, Smoky Joe Wood