Morning Sports Update ‘We’re all hoping for the best’: Red Sox players react to Adam Duvall’s injury Duvall exited Sunday's win after suffering an injury while trying to make a sliding catch. Adam Duvall is helped by athletic trainer Brandon Henry and Red Sox manager Alex Cora after suffering an injury in Sunday's win over the Tigers. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Bruins defeated the Flyers 5-3 on Sunday, officially breaking the NHL’s single-season wins record (also extending a current six-game winning streak). Boston is now 63-12-5, needing just two points over the team’s final two games to break the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens’ record for most points in a regular season.

The Celtics and Red Sox also won on Sunday. The Celtics closed out the NBA regular season with a 120-114 victory over the Hawks, while the Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Tigers with 4-1 win.

In national sports, Jon Rahm won The Masters, out-dueling Brooks Koepka to finish at 12-under. It was the second major victory for the 28-year-old Spaniard, and his first at Augusta National.

The latest on Adam Duvall: Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall left Sunday’s win against the Tigers after sustaining what appeared to be a left wrist injury during the ninth inning.

Duvall, 34, sprinted in from centerfield to attempt a sliding catch on Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson’s fly ball.

After landing awkwardly, Duvall immediately removed his glove and was in pain. He exited the game, with Raimel Tapia coming in to take his place.

Adam Duvall leaves the game after not being able to come up with this catch



Duvall is leading the league in OPS (1.544) pic.twitter.com/2kf87LPipG — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2023

“He’s getting X-rays right now, so we don’t know,” manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game on Sunday. “We’ll know more [Monday].”

Boston starting pitcher Kutter Crawford summed up teammates’ thoughts watching Duvall exit what was an otherwise enjoyable conclusion to a three-game sweep for the Red Sox.

“That’s not fun to watch at all,” said Crawford. “Seeing him walk off the field, I think we’re all just kind of pulling for him and hopefully it’s not as serious as we might think it is.”

Duvall has started the 2023 season on a tear, going 15-33 (.455) with four home runs and a league-leading 1.544 OPS.

“He almost made a spectacular play,” fellow outfielder Rob Refsnyder observed. “That’s a big guy out there. I don’t think people really realize how big he is and how fast he moves. Looks like he was fully extended.

“He’s all-around a really, really good ballplayer so we’re all hoping for the best,” Refsnyder concluded.

Bobby Dalbec, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester prior to the start of the season, will reportedly meet the Red Sox in Tampa ahead of the upcoming series against the Rays, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. Dalbec would be activated should Duvall have to head to the Injured List.

Trivia: David Pastrnak became the fifth player in the NHL since 2000 to score at least 60 goals in a regular season. Can you name the other four to do it?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Capitals, Oilers, Maple Leafs, and Lightning.

From the weekend: Quinnipiac men’s hockey won the school’s first national championship in any sport by defeating Minnesota in overtime of the Frozen Four final.

Every shot from Jon Rahm’s victorious final round at The Masters:

On this day: In 1981, in Carlton Fisk’s first game back at Fenway Park after leaving the Red Sox in an unbelievable offseason — in which Boston lost Fisk, Fred Lynn, and Rick Burleson due to a fundamental misinterpretation of contract language — the New Hampshire native homered in the eighth inning to give Chicago a 5-3 win.

Daily highlight: David Pastrnak completed his hat-trick to reach 60 goals in a season with a nice give-and-go.

Trivia answer: Alexander Ovechkin, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Steven Stamkos.