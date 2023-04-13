Morning Sports Update ‘Just have to be better’: What Chris Sale had to say after another difficult outing in loss vs. Rays Sale is now 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA in three starts. Chris Sale during Wednesday's Red Sox-Rays matchup. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Red Sox lost to the Rays on Wednesday, 9-7. Tampa Bay is now 12-0, the second-best start to an MLB season since 1900.

The Bruins face the Canadiens tonight in Montreal at 7 p.m. in the regular season finale. Boston will begin its quest for the Stanley Cup on Monday, when the playoffs begin.

The Celtics continue to prepare for the opening round playoff series against the Hawks. Game 1 is set to tip off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Chris Sale is persevering despite a slow start: One of the subplots in Wednesday’s Red Sox loss to the Rays was yet another tough game for Chris Sale.

The 34-year-old, who gave up five runs in four innings against Tampa Bay, is now 1-1 with an 11.25 ERA in three starts.

“Three starts in, I’ve taken three on the chin,” Sale told reporters after the game. “Again, I just got to be better. Just have to be better.”

In total, he’s allowed 15 earned runs in 12 innings pitched. He gave an honest assessment of his season so far.

“You can look at all my outings,” Sale explained. “I got a three-inning outing, seven runs. I got a four-inning outing, six runs, and a five-inning outing, three runs. I got bailed out each time and the one time we lost was the day I sucked the most. I’m not going to sit here and make excuses.”

Still, Sale remains adamant that he can make the necessary adjustments.

“All the confidence,” Sale said when asked if he believes he can turn it around. “That’s who I am. I’m going to continue to work. I’m going to continue to grind. Just got to figure it out before someone else does first.”

An opposite field shot: Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run in Wednesday’s loss. He is currently tied for the American League home run lead with five so far in 2023.

On this day: In 1957, the Celtics won the team’s first NBA Championship, defeating the St. Louis Hawks 125-123 in double-overtime of Game 7.

It was a landmark moment for the Celtics, triumphing on basketball’s biggest in the culmination of Bill Russell’s rookie season. Russell, who joined Boston midway through the season after helping Team USA win gold at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, posted 19 points with 32 rebounds in the pivotal game. His clutch chase-down block of Jack Coleman in the final minute helped preserve the win.

Another Celtics rookie, Tommy Heinsohn, led the team in scoring with 37 points. It was the beginning of what would become the NBA’s most prolific dynasty.

Daily highlight: Robert Morris lacrosse player David Burr scored an outrageous behind-the-back goal in a 21-13 win over Bellarmine.

