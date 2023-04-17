Morning Sports Update The Red Sox played the fastest game at Fenway Park in decades in Sunday’s win vs. Angels Finishing in under two hours, the game was the fastest at Fenway Park since 1989. Red Sox pitcher Ryan Braiser, manager Alex Cora and catcher Connor Wong celebrate Sunday's win vs. the Angels. It was the fastest baseball game at Fenway Park since 1989. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox defeated the Angels 2-1 on Sunday, with starter Garrett Whitlock allowing only one run over seven innings. Today, the two teams will play the traditional Patriots’ Day game starting at 11:10 a.m.

Also today, the 127th Boston Marathon gets underway, with more than 30,000 runners expected to make their way from Hopkinton to the Boylston Street finish line.

Tonight, the Bruins begin the quest for the Stanley Cup with Game 1 of the opening round playoff series against the Panthers starting at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Celtics return for Game 2 of the opening round playoff series against the Hawks. Boston, up 1-0 after a Game 1 win on Saturday, will host Atlanta on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Speedy baseball: Though it would’ve seemed impossible to consider only a year ago, the Red Sox played at a notably quick pace in Sunday’s win over the Angels.

The 2-1 victory was completed in just under two hours (1:57), making it the fastest Red Sox game (to play a complete nine innings) since a 1-0 loss to the Tigers on April 22, 1999, according to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe.

“It feels awesome. I love it,” first baseman Justin Turner told Abraham. “Don’t blink or you’re going to miss something.”

It was also the fastest nine-inning Red Sox game at Fenway Park since Oct. 1, 1989, when the Red Sox defeated the Brewers 5-1 in the season finale.

The reason for the shorter game is mostly because of rule changes that took effect this season in Major League Baseball. After years of games growing longer, the league instituted new rules that includes a pitch timer.

The effect has been instantaneous: An early measurement in April found that games have been faster by an average of almost 30 minutes.

Trivia: What 1980 runner was famously disqualified after appearing to win the women’s division of the Boston Marathon?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: She was disqualified for jumping onto the course near the finish line.

On this day: In 1968, Bill Russell (as player-coach) helped lead the Celtics past the 76ers 114-106 in Game 6 of the Eastern Division Finals. The result meant that Boston, having trailed 3-1, had now tied it up heading into the pivotal Game 7.

Russell, in his second season as both center and coach, totaled 17 points with 31 rebounds. John Havlicek led the Celtics in scoring with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Boston would go on to win the series, becoming the NBA first team to rally from such a deficit, and the season would culminate with yet another NBA championship.

Daily highlight: Norwegian forward Amahl Pellegrino took down a searching pass with exquisite control before placing his shot perfectly into the far corner. Pellegrino would finish with a hat-trick in Bodø/Glimt’s 4-0 win over Stabæk.

Trivia answer: Rosie Ruiz