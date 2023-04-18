Morning Sports Update Patriots projected to take a defensive back in the latest mock draft New England holds the 14th overall pick in the draft, which will begin on April 27. Devon Witherspoon breaks up a pass during the 2022 season. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Bruins took Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against the Panthers 3-1 on Monday. Boston won despite missing captain Patrice Bergeron, who was out with a virus.

On the streets of Boston (as well as several other towns along the way), more than 30,000 runners made their way across the 26.2-mile course in the 127th Boston Marathon. Pre-race favorite (and world record holder) Eliud Kipchoge ended up sixth after suffering in the Newton hills. Evans Chebet won the men’s division, while Hellen Obiri outlasted a deep field of contenders to win the women’s division.

And the Red Sox, amid multiple rain delays, lost to the Angels in the finale of a four-game series, 5-4.

Tonight, the Celtics host the Hawks in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series at 7 p.m. Boston leads Atlanta 1-0.

The latest mock draft: The NFL Draft will get underway on April 27 (and run through April 29). Teams are now in the final stages of preparation for one of the league’s major offseason events.

The Patriots enter the draft holding the 14th overall pick. While it remains to be seen if Bill Belichick — never afraid to make draft trades — will keep the pick or decide to move it, mock drafts continue to project who New England could take.

One of the latest was produced by Peter Schrager, of NFL Network. According to Schrager, the Patriots could eye a cornerback with the team’s first-round pick. Specifically, he projected New England would take Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

“Witherspoon is a top talent and could be off the board within the first eight overall picks,” Schrager wrote. “I have him remaining available here … and the Patriots pouncing. New England could also go with a [wide receiver] — and in the scenario I’m sketching out with this mock, they’re all still on the board, too.”

Named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2022, Witherspoon recorded three interceptions, 17 passes defended, and 41 tackles.

Trivia: Who is the most recent American winner of the Boston Marathon in either the men’s or women’s division?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: It happened in 2018.

Charlie McAvoy moved up an impressive Bruins playoff list:

Most career #StanleyCup Playoff assists recorded by a defenceman with the @NHLBruins franchise:

125- Ray Bourque

66- Bobby Orr

55- Brad Park

41- Zdeno Chara

41- Torey Krug

33- Charlie McAvoy (Via a 2nd period helper earlier tonight in Game 1 against the Panthers)

32- Glen Wesley pic.twitter.com/u3ldG4R8hf — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 18, 2023

Tyler Bertuzzi took Nick Cousins’ stick during Game 1:

Bertuzzi took Cousins' stick to the Bruins' bench and broke it 😂 pic.twitter.com/T8Pxp8vc0w — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 18, 2023

On this day: In 1965, the Celtics opened the NBA Finals with a 142-110 dismantling of the Lakers. Boston, having won a then-league record 62 games in the regular season, would go on to dominate the championship matchup, dispatching Las Angeles in five games.

Daily highlight: Marcel Hug set a new course record yesterday as he went on to win his sixth Boston Marathon in the men’s wheelchair division.

Trivia answer: Desiree Linden