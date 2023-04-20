Morning Sports Update The Patriots reportedly hosted Will Levis for a pre-draft visit Could the Patriots draft plan include a contingency for picking a quarterback? Will Levis prepares to throw during Kentucky's Pro Day in March. The Patriots reportedly hosted Levis ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft. AP Photo/James Crisp

The Bruins lost to the Panthers 6-3 in Game 2 of the first round Stanley Cup Playoff series on Wednesday. The two teams resume Friday in Florida at 7:30 p.m. with the series now tied 1-1.

Also on Wednesday, the Red Sox lost to the Twins 10-4. The final game of the three-game set begins this afternoon at 1:35 p.m.

And the Celtics will play the Hawks in Game 3 of their opening round playoff series on Friday at 7 p.m. in Atlanta. Boston leads 2-0.

The Patriots reportedly hosted a quarterback: Prior to the NFL Draft, which begins on April 27, each team is allowed to host up to 30 draft-eligible prospects. The system allows for teams to visit with potential picks in a comfortable setting, seeing how a player may or may not fit.

Examining who teams choose to use a Top 30 visit on can be informative about the upcoming draft, or simply how a team evaluates its roster needs.

On Thursday morning, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport revealed that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was reportedly one of the Patriots’ Top 30 visits.

An interesting Top 30 visit on the final day teams were allowed: The #Patriots hosted #Kentucky QB Will Levis yesterday, source says, part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario a week from now. New England picks 14th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2023

The Patriots’ rationale, according to Rapoport, is “part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario a week from now.” It reportedly occurred on the final day that teams could host players.

Levis, a Newton native who attended high school in Connecticut before eventually ending up at Kentucky for the 2022 season, is viewed by many as one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the 2023 draft.

In his final collegiate season, Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns (alongside 10 interceptions), and completed 65.4 percent of his passes. He’s seen as a talented but unpolished quarterback prospect.

“Levis is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the draft, but there are warts in his game that might not be easily corrected,” wrote NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Given that the Patriots have the 14th overall pick and already have 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones installed at quarterback, it seems unlikely that Bill Belichick would pick Levis.

Still, an increasing number of mock drafts project that Levis could slide a few picks beyond the top-10. That would put him in New England’s range.

It would still be a shock if the Patriots picked a quarterback, but it’s notable that the team would spend one of its finite number of prospect visits on such a player.

Trivia: Which former player is far and away the all-time passing leader among NFL quarterbacks from Massachusetts?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He started in Super Bowl XL.

The 2021 No. 3 overall pick has reportedly been discussed in trade offers: Trey Lance played in only two games in 2022 before an ankle injury ended his season.

From NFL Now: The #49ers have fielded calls from teams interested in trading for QB Trey Lance. pic.twitter.com/dyCQ43IvFr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2023

A brutally accurate recap: Boston starters are tied for having the lowest percentage of quality start in Major League Baseball (11%).

#RedSox pitchers now have an 11.84 ERA in the first inning. Opponents have hit .345 with 12 XBHs in 19 innings. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 19, 2023

On this day: Ten years ago, David Ortiz spoke to Red Sox fans at Fenway Park just days after the marathon bombings. His iconic speech included an unscripted but powerful ending.

“This is our f****** city, and nobody’s gonna dictate our freedom. Stay strong. Thank you.”

Daily highlight: Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella scored a beautiful (and important) goal in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matchup of Inter Milan and Benfica. Inter prevailed 5-3 on aggregate, and will face rivals AC Milan in the semifinals.

Trivia answer: Matt Hasselbeck