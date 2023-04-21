Morning Sports Update Ime Udoka reportedly a ‘serious candidate’ to replace Nick Nurse as Raptors coach Nurse led the Raptors to a 2018 championship. Ime Udoka coaching the Celtics in 2022. Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

The Red Sox defeated the Twins 11-5 on Thursday, taking two of three from Minnesota across the series. Boston will be in Milwaukee tonight to face the Brewers at 8:10 p.m.

The Celtics play the Hawks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at 7 p.m. this evening in Atlanta. Boston leads the series 2-0.

And the Bruins also play in a Game 3 tonight, against the Panthers in Florida at 7:30 p.m. with their series tied at 1-1.

A possible new team for Ime Udoka: The Raptors have parted ways with head coach Nick Nurse, according to multiple reports, and Toronto could look to former Celtics coach Ime Udoka as a replacement.

Advertisement:

Udoka is seen as a “serious candidate” to replace Nurse, per ESPN basketball reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Uduka, who coached the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in 2022, was suspended by Boston for the entire season in September due to multiple “violations” of team policies. The Celtics’ subsequent decision to give interim coach Joe Mazzula the full-time job ended any questions about Udoka’s possible return.

It’s not the first role Udoka has been linked to since his suspension. In November, it appeared the Nets were on the verge of hiring him before turning to Jacque Vaughn. More recently, it was reported that Udoka would interview for the Rockets’ vacant head coaching job.

Nurse, Raptors’ coach since 2018, helped Toronto win an NBA title in his first season. He recorded a .582 winning percentage in five seasons as the team’s coach.

Trivia: Can you name every No. 1 overall pick made by the Patriots since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger? There are four in total.

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: The years were 1971, 1982, 1984, and 1993.

More from Boston.com:

Look at it [Verdu]go: In a career first, Alex Verdugo led off the win on Thursday with a home run.

Alex Verdugo – Boston Red Sox (2) pic.twitter.com/qDnKzb36sf — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 20, 2023

On this day: In 2002, the Patriots traded Drew Bledsoe to the Bills in exchange for a 2003 first-round pick.

Daily highlight: Miya Scanlan scored on an incredible behind-the-back shot in Clemson’s 17-7 win over Pitt.

Trivia answer: Drew Bledsoe (1993), Irving Fryar (1984), Kenneth Sims (1982), Jim Plunkett (1971)