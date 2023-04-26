Morning Sports Update Jarren Duran was surprised at his grand slam, credits teammates’ support in Red Sox return Duran admitted he "didn’t really think it was going out" on his first career grand slam during Tuesday's win. Jarren Duran hits a grand slam against the Orioles on April 25, 2023. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Celtics lost to the Hawks 119-117 in a heartbreaker on Tuesday night. Boston (leading the best-of-seven series 3-2) now heads to Atlanta for Game 6 at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Also on Tuesday, the Red Sox defeated the Orioles 8-6. Boston will face Baltimore in the final game of the series at 1:05 p.m. this afternoon.

The Revolution survived a U.S. Open Cup clash with Hartford Athletic, winning 2-1 to advance to the next round. It was the first time the Revolution played a competitive game against another New England-based team.

Tonight at 7 p.m., the Bruins face the Panthers at TD Garden in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series. Boston leads the series 3-1 and can close it out with a win.

Jarren Duran discussed his recent Red Sox revival: Since being called back up to the Red Sox from the team’s triple-A affiliate earlier in April, outfielder Jarren Duran has taken advantage of his chances in the lineup.

On Tuesday, Duran crushed a 3-2 pitch over the centerfield wall for his first career grand slam and his first home run of the 2023 season. He acknowledged his surprise that the ball carried over the wall.

“It felt good,” Duran told reporters, per Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe. “I didn’t really think it was going out. I thought it was really low, so I was just trying to get on [third base] or at least on second. I think [it was just about] putting a good swing on it and I just so happened to connect really well with it and it happened to go. I just got lucky there.”

First career GRAND SLAM for Jarren Duran! pic.twitter.com/uyYPYq41Wf — NESN (@NESN) April 25, 2023

Since rejoining the Red Sox in 2023, Duran is batting .387 with a 1.062 OPS. His effectiveness at the plate has been matched by a renewed confidence after struggles in 2022.

“I feel like I’m playing loose and trying to have fun as much as I can,” he explained, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I’ve got a good group of guys behind me so they make it really easy for me.”

For now, Duran is content to simply keep doing what he’s been doing.

“I’ve just got to ride the wave, hang out with the boys and keep a smile on my face.”

As for his first thought after seeing his grand slam? As Duran joked, it was simply that he could slow down to a more relaxed pace.

“I was like, ‘Thank God, I don’t have to run for a triple,'” he said.

Trivia: Speaking of triples, who is the most recent Red Sox player to have at least 10 in a season?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: It happened in 2009.

More from Boston.com:

Jaylen Brown’s postgame thoughts: Brown discussed how the Celtics need to “take ownership” of the Game 5 mistakes.

"You can look around and point fingers or you can take ownership of the situation."



Jaylen Brown reacts to Celtics disappointing loss to the Hawks & tough time closing out games pic.twitter.com/XELt4hN71V — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 26, 2023

“Two New Hampshire people here in Manchester”: Former Revolution forward (and New Hampshire native) Charlie Davies was excited to discover a Revolution fan and fellow Granite Stater in Manchester, England, ahead of Wednesday’s epic Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City.

"Your American accent is spot on!"@NotAlexis is not entirely convinced about a @CharlieDavies9 fan popping up in Manchester, England. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2LVbXd7bFE — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 26, 2023

On this day: In 1970, a pair of late third-period goals helped the Bruins rally to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. With the win, Boston completed a 4-0 sweep of Chicago, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

Daily highlight: In what was already a thrilling 6-5 upset of No. 1 ranked LSU, Nicholls shortstop Parker Coddou made a leaping catch and subsequent tag to complete a game-ending double-play.

NICHOLLS UPSETS NO. 1 LSU!



Parker Coddou’s jaw-dropping catch with the bases loaded to double up the Tigers gives the Colonels the win over the top team in the nation!



We have your #1 play @ESPNAssignDesk #SCTop10. #EarnedEveryDay pic.twitter.com/SV5ciGclyJ — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) April 26, 2023

Trivia answer: Jacoby Ellsbury