Morning Sports Update ‘I hope she sees this’: Jayson Tatum apologized to Janet Jackson for postponed Atlanta concert Jackson liked the "NBA on TNT" tweet in which Tatum made his apology. Jayson Tatum dunks during the Celtics' win against the Hawks on Thursday. Game 6 of the series caused Janet Jackson's concert to be delayed 24 hours. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Celtics closed out the first round playoff series against the Hawks with a 128-120 win in Game 6 on Thursday. Boston now moves on to play the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals starting on Monday at 7:30 p.m. (at TD Garden).

Also on Thursday night, the Patriots traded back in the first round of the NFL Draft before selecting cornerback Christian Gonzalez out of the University of Oregon with the 17th pick. The draft resumes tonight with rounds two and three at 7 p.m.

The Bruins face the Panthers in Game 6 of their first round playoff series tonight at 7:30 p.m. Boston leads 3-2, and can advance with a win.

And the Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Guardians tonight (7:10 p.m.) at Fenway Park.

Jayson Tatum’s apology to Janet Jackson: One of the byproducts of the Celtics’ late-game collapse against the Hawks in Game 5 (in which Boston blew a late fourth quarter lead) was that a Janet Jackson concert in Atlanta had to be delayed.

Because the series was extended (and was sent back to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena), Jackson’s show had to be postponed from Thursday until Friday.

Following Boston’s win on Thursday, Jayson Tatum took a moment to apologize to Jackson for what he half-jokingly deemed was the Celtics’ fault.

“I want to send an apology to the legend Janet Jackson,” said Tatum. “We were supposed to close it out in Boston. She had to postpone her show. I hope she sees this, you know, I apologize for that. But we got it done today.”

"I want to send an apology to the legend @JanetJackson " 🤣



-Tatum after the Celtics Game 6 win in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/QVgsn5tmud — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2023

Jackson liked the “NBA on TNT” tweet with Tatum’s apology. Her “Together Again” tour resumes with the Atlanta show on Friday night (with special guest Ludacris). The tour will make its Massachusetts stop on May 19 at Mansfield’s Xfinity Center.

Trivia: The Patriots have had good success drafting cornerbacks in the first round in the past. In fact, New England has picked two future Hall of Fame cornerbacks in the first round in the team’s history. Can you name both of them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One played in college at Arizona State, the other at Michigan.

From Chestnut Hill to Baltimore: Mel Kiper Jr. talked about why he’s a fan of the Ravens selecting Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

On this day: In 1966, the Celtics defeated the Lakers 95-93 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to win an eighth consecutive championship. In what would be Red Auerbach’s last game as head coach, Bill Russell led Boston with 25 points and 32 rebounds.

Daily highlight: Haider Ali made a remarkable catch to give Derbyshire a fourth wicket against Durham on Thursday.

Haider Ali takes a stunning catch at second slip!



That remarkable grab gives @DerbyshireCCC their fourth wicket against Durham#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/iOIwDaO66G — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 27, 2023

Trivia answer: Mike Haynes, Ty Law