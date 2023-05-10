Morning Sports Update NFL announces that Patriots will play Colts in 2023 Germany game The game will be played on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt. A view from the 2022 NFL game in Germany, played between the Seahawks and Buccaneers. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

The Celtics lost to the 76ers 115-103 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Boston now trails 3-2 in the series, and faces elimination in Thursday’s Game 6 in Philadelphia.

The Red Sox lost to the Braves, 9-3. The two teams play again this evening at 7:20 p.m. in Atlanta.

And the Revolution were defeated 1-0 by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the U.S. Open Cup. New England resumes its MLS schedule this weekend with a matchup in Miami.

Patriots vs. Colts in Germany: Though initial reports indicated that the Patriots’ 2023 game in Germany would be a matchup with the Saints, the NFL announced on Wednesday morning that the official game will be Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt on Nov. 12.

Advertisement:

The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EST, according to a team announcement.

A midseason matchup in Germany.



The New England Patriots will take on the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt: https://t.co/3rqtZiwimx pic.twitter.com/T5M7492b0S — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 10, 2023

The Patriots are 3-0 in International Series game, outscoring opponents 113-22.

Trivia: Can you name all three of the Patriots’ past International Series opponents?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: NFC South, NFC West, AFC West.

More from Boston.com:

The Inside the NBA assessment of the 76ers’ win over the Celtics in Game 5:

On this day: In 1999, Nomar Garciaparra hit two grand slams, going 3-for-4 with 10 RBIs in a 12-4 Red Sox win over the Mariners.

Daily highlight: Trailing in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday, Kevin De Bruyne unleashed an unstoppable shot into the low corner of the goal for a Manchester City equalizer. The visitors finished in a 1-1 draw with hosts Real Madrid. The return leg kicks off on May 17 in Manchester.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE GOLAZO. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/R7kfG01H2B — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 9, 2023

Trivia answer: Buccaneers, Rams, Raiders