Morning Sports Update Robert Kraft announced that Tom Brady will be honored at Patriots’ 2023 home opener "I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game, and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years." Tom Brady prior to a 2012 Patriots-Texans game at Gillette Stadium. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Tonight, the Celtics face the 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia, playing at home with a 3-2 lead, can eliminate Boston with a win.

On Thursday, the Red Sox beat the Braves 5-2. The team now returns to Fenway Park for a three-game series against the Cardinals starting on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Tom Brady will be back at Gillette Stadium in 2023 (to be honored): As part of the impending NFL 2023 schedule release (set for Thursday night), Patriots owner Robert Kraft shared some news during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

Tom Brady will return to Foxborough for the team’s home opener to be honored by the fans and the Patriots for his career in New England.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”



Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

“I’m happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game, and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years,” said Kraft.

Advertisement:

Brady, 45, retired for the second time from his playing career in February.

Famously drafted in the sixth round by New England in 2000, Brady eventually won the starting quarterback role and led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, cementing his place (repeatedly) in team history before exiting as a free agent following the 2019 season.

12 is coming home.@TomBrady will be honored at our home opener at @GilletteStadium.



Full game info tonight at 8:00 PM on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/ot2iEO7EDa — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

Trivia: Tom Brady owns the NFL all-time record for passing yards with 89,214. Notably, he would still be second on the list even if his Buccaneers stats were removed (as he totaled 74,215 passing yards during his time with the Patriots). Can you name the only quarterback who would top Brady on the list in that scenario?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He once played Brady in a 1999 Big Ten college matchup, but his Boilermakers were defeated by the Wolverines, 38-12.

More from Boston.com:

Kenley Jansen recorded his 400th career save on Wednesday:

The 7th player in MLB history to record 400 saves: Kenley Jansen. pic.twitter.com/n1YZrjhSiI — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2023

And Pedro Martinez was quick to congratulate Jansen:

My brother @kenleyjansen74 so proud of you on your 400 career saves!! Wish you all the best, many blessings and good health



I’m enjoying with you #kenleyjansen #closer #historyinthemaking #redsox@RedSox pic.twitter.com/ZhVQ2gbqq6 — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) May 11, 2023

On this day: In 2005, Jason Varitek hit a walk-off home run in a 6-5 Red Sox win over the Athletics. It was the second consecutive game in which Boston hit a walk-off home run against Oakland closer Octavio Dotel (Kevin Millar provided the May 10 version).

Daily highlight: Marissa Sheva pinged a far post goal from distance in Washington’s 4-2 win over Orlando City on Wednesday.

Trivia answer: Drew Brees