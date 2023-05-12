Morning Sports Update Devin McCourty, Tom Brady among Patriots legends in the 2023 schedule announcement video The video revealed the team's 2023 schedule with a little help from some recognizable faces. Devin McCourty at his retirement press conference in March, 2023. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Celtics rallied to defeat the 76ers 95-86 on Thursday, with Jayson Tatum overcoming a tough start to help prevent Boston’s playoff elimination by making clutch shots in the fourth quarter.

The two teams will play in Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden.

The Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Cardinals tonight at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

The Patriots’ schedule release video: As coverage of the NFL schedule release has grown over the years, teams have become increasingly creative and elaborate (more of this below, including a look at some of the other teams’ presentations).

Advertisement:

The Patriots revealed the 2023 slate of games in an enjoyable video headlined by recently retired safety Devin McCourty.

In it, McCourty arrived at a house for retired Patriots legends. Cameo appearances included Andre Tippett, James White, Ivan Fears, Ernie Adams, Matthew Slater (the only non-retired player), and many others.

Along the way, viewers were presented with subtle schedule updates, outlining New England’s 2023 season.

Also included were numerous other Patriots-themed “Easter Eggs,” including a mention of “SnapFace,” and team announcers Scott Zolak and Bob Socci brushing up on their German ahead of the Nov. 12 matchup against the Colts in Frankfurt.

And at the end, McCourty was greeted at the door by another newly retired former teammate: Tom Brady.

Welcome to the Patriots retirement house, @devinmccourty. pic.twitter.com/DKPmnDezWA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2023

Julian Edelman, who was represented via text message on McCourty’s phone but didn’t make a direct appearance, humorously tweeted afterward, “Oh weird, my invite must’ve gotten lost in the mail.”

Trivia: The Celtics and 76ers have played more playoff series against each other than any other matchup in NBA history (22). Boston is also represented in the second most common playoff matchup (which has occurred 14 teams), but can you name the other team involved?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2013.

Advertisement:

More from Boston.com:

Other quality NFL schedule announcements: The Titans produced one of the best.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

And as has become tradition, the Chargers made a fantastic version as well (including reference to Bill Belichick and Paul Pierce).

should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

On this day: In 2000, Pedro Martinez struck out 15 in a complete game shutout as the Red Sox clobbered the Orioles 9-0. Martinez allowed just two hits (both singles), and retired the final 14 Baltimore hitters in order. He struck out six of seven hitters he faced to close out the game in dominant fashion.

Daily highlight: Darren Baker, son of Astros manager Dusty, made a fantastic behind-the-back grab to make a defensive play for the Rochester Red Wings against the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday.

Darren Baker just did WHAT?! 🤯



The @Nationals prospect records a one-of-a-kind out for the @RocRedWings: pic.twitter.com/Qm5AjKUbZg — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 11, 2023

Trivia answer: The New York Knicks