Morning Sports Update J.C. Jackson said he’s looking forward to a ‘revenge game’ against the Patriots in 2023 Jackson left New England as a free agent in 2022. J.C. Jackson playing for the Patriots in 2021 prior to his departure in free agency. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Red Sox were thoroughly beaten by the Mariners 10-1 on Monday. Boston will host Seattle again tonight at 7:10 p.m.

The Celtics are preparing to begin the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday against the Heat. Game 1 will be at TD Garden, tipping off at 8:30 p.m.

J.C. Jackson’s plan for facing the Patriots: Cornerback J.C. Jackson arrived in New England as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He quickly flourished in the Patriots’ system, showing his talent and rising to become one of the team’s most dynamic defensive players.

Jackson wound up leaving New England as a free agent in 2022, signing a five-year contract worth up to $82.5 million with the Chargers. After struggling to get going in his first season with Los Angeles, Jackson then suffered a season-ending non-contact torn patellar tendon injury.

Advertisement:

Looking ahead to the 2023 schedule, the Chargers will travel to New England to play the Patriots in Week 13 (Dec. 3).

The 27-year-old former Patriot was asked about how he feels heading into a game against his old team during an interview last week on “NFL Total Access.”

“It’s a revenge game for me,” Jackson told the panel. “I’m excited to go back and pick Mac Jones off and show them why they should’ve never let me go.”

"It's a revenge game for me, I'm excited to go back and pick Mac Jones off"



– @MR_INT 👀 pic.twitter.com/cN6bo77h3N — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 11, 2023

Prior to that, Jackson said he’s simply focused on getting back to his old form and “being healthy.”

“Now that the schedule’s come out, I’m definitely excited,” he explained.

Trivia: J.C. Jackson finished with 25 interceptions as a Patriots player before his departure. The team record for career interceptions is 36, held by two former New England players. Can you name both of them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Both were first-round picks: One was drafted in 1977, the other was picked in 1995.

More from Boston.com:

The NBA lottery: Tonight at 8 p.m., the NBA will reveal the results of its annual draft lottery. Here’s a visualized look at the odds for each of the teams involved, per Celtics executive Mike Zarren (created by team analytics director David Sparks).

OK as usual, here is the world's best NBA Draft Lottery odds visualization, courtesy of @dsparks. The lottery does affect the Celtics this year – if HOU finishes with a better 1st round pick than SAS we get #33; otherwise we have #35…. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wf8ywIBUSc — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) May 15, 2023

On this day: In 1954, Ted Williams made his first two starts of the season in a doubleheader. Williams, returning from a broken collarbone, entered the May 15 game in the seventh inning, but was penciled into the starting lining for the first time the next day.

Advertisement:

Across both games of the doubleheader, Williams went a combined 8-for-9, slugging a pair of home runs in the second game and totaling seven RBIs on the day. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Red Sox lost 7-6 and 9-8 to the Tigers.

Daily highlight: Enjoy this absolute moon shot of a home run from Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani, breaking ties and breaking hearts. pic.twitter.com/ZpkDYs7QGV — MLB (@MLB) May 15, 2023

Trivia answer: Raymond Clayborn, Ty Law