Morning Sports Update Jaylen Brown had another message for TD Garden fans ahead of Celtics-Heat Game 1 Celtics fans responded to Brown's earlier call ahead of Game 7 vs. the 76ers. Now, he's doing it again ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jaylen Brown hypes up the TD Garden crowd during Game 7 of the series vs. the 76ers. Brown had another message for Celtics fans ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Mariners on Tuesday 9-4, ending a four-game losing streak. The two teams play again tonight (7:10 p.m.) at Fenway Park.

The Celtics begin the Eastern Conference Finals tonight against the Heat at TD Garden. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m.

Jaylen Brown’s message to Celtics fans: With the latest version of Celtics-Heat set to get underway on Wednesday night in Boston, Jaylen Brown knows his team will take any advantage they can get.

Prior to Game 7 of the previous series, Brown had a direct message for Celtics fans: Be loud.

“Celtics fans, y’all love to call us out, right?” Brown said at a postgame press conference. “I’m gonna call you guys out this time. The energy in the Garden has been OK, at best, all playoffs. Game 7, if you’re there or if you’re not there. If you’re at home, if you watching at a bar, if you watching down the street at a friend’s house, I don’t care. I need you to be up. I need you to come with the energy, because we’re going to need every bit of it. No excuses. We need everybody.”

Boston fans responded, and Brown and his teammates emphatically dismissed the 76ers from the playoffs with a dominant win.

Looking ahead to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Brown had another message for fans: Keep it up.

“Just come with it,” Brown said when asked what he wants from the crowd. “Bring that same energy. Bring the juice. Energy’s about to shift.”

you heard it here first!



JB sends his message to Celtics fans for Game 1 🗣️ @FCHWPO ⚡ pic.twitter.com/MFVctXkfR3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 16, 2023

Boston has played Miami in the Eastern Finals in two of the last three seasons. The Heat won in six games in 2020, while the Celtics came away with a win in seven games a year ago.

Trivia: Jaylen Brown spent his one season in college playing for the University of California, Berkley. Can you name a member of the 2008 NBA champion Celtics who also played for Cal in college?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Phil Jackson once had trouble pronouncing his name following a particularly impactful game in the 2008 NBA Finals.

The 2023 NBA lottery: The Spurs wound up with the No. 1 overall pick.

Nikola Jokic’s Game 1 performance: Jokic became the first player in NBA history to notch multiple games in the season postseason in which he totaled at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. Denver took a 1-0 series lead of Los Angeles with the 132-126 win.

On this day: In 1986, the Celtics beat the Bucks 111-107 to take a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Kevin McHale led Boston with 29 points, while Larry Bird added a triple-double (19 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists).

Daily highlight: After shortstop Daniel Schneemann bobbled the initial attempt at a catch, Columbus Clippers outfielder George Valera snagged the midair rebound to get the out.

Just how the @CLBClippers drew it up … right?!



No. 3 @CleGuardians prospect George Valera secures the out after some assistance from Daniel Schneemann: pic.twitter.com/Dyke2BzlAt — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 17, 2023

Trivia answer: Leon Powe