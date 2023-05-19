Morning Sports Update Following advice to ‘pay it forward,’ Tom Brady met with rookie quarterbacks "Such a special day being able to speak with and learn from four young professional qbs." Tom Brady prior to a game in 2022. AP Photo/David Richard

Tonight, the Celtics host the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. Boston trails Miami in the series 1-0.

The Red Sox will be in San Diego to begin a three-game series against the Padres starting at 9:40 p.m. It will be the first time Xander Bogaerts plays against his former team.

Tom Brady met with the rookie quarterbacks: Now that he has a little more time on his hands, it appears Tom Brady still wants to be around the world of football.

In an Instagram post that Brady made on Friday morning, he showed photos from a recent meet-up with an interesting assortment of people.

Along with musician Travis Scott and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Brady got together with the rookie quarterbacks Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis.

“Such a special day being able to speak with and learn from four young professional qbs,” wrote Brady in the caption.

Brady, 45, said that he wants to try and pass along some of the wealth of quarterback knowledge he acquired over his unprecedented NFL career.

“One of my idols, [Steve Young], encouraged me always to ‘pay it forward,'” Brady explained. “Now that I’ve come to the end of my 23 year journey I am so excited to watch and help the next group reach their potential as athletes, as teammates, and men working to bring the best out of themselves and the communities they represent.”

Trivia: LeBron James tied Bill Russell for fifth on the NBA all-time playoff double-double list at 137. Can you name the four players above them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Three of them, like James, spent at least part of their careers playing for the Lakers. The No. 1 player on the list (who never played for the Lakers) played his entire career for a Western Conference team.

A look at the Western Conference: The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 108-103 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Joe Kelly’s sinker: The former Red Sox reliever threw a pitch that had so much movement that it “looked like CGI.”

Joe Kelly, Sick 99mph Two Seamer with 22 inches of Run 😯 pic.twitter.com/ignS7IBQWI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 18, 2023

On this day: In 2008, Jon Lester became the first Red Sox lefty in more than half a century to throw a no-hitter. The Red Sox won the game 9-0, and Lester struck out nine in a historic performance.

Daily highlight: Double-A relief pitcher Davis Sharpe helped get an out in the Akron Rubber Ducks’ 10-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels after the ball deflected off of his foot.

Trivia answer: Tim Duncan, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal