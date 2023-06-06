Morning Sports Update Davante Adams thinks the Patriots didn’t ‘feature’ Jakobi Meyers enough prior to his free agent exit Adams based his observations on joint practices in 2022. Jakobi Meyers speaking to reporters earlier in 2023. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Red Sox lost to the Rays on Monday, 4-1. Boston, now 30-30 on the season, will face the Guardians in Cleveland tonight at 7:10 p.m. to begin a three-game series.

In the Stanley Cup Final, the Golden Knights took a 2-0 series lead over the Panthers with a 7-2 win.

Davante Adams gave his assessment of Jakobi Meyers: One of the major events in the Patriots’ offseason was the departure of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who left in free agency to sign a three-year deal with the Raiders.

Meyers, 26, was New England’s leading receiver over the past three seasons. His exit creates a void that the Patriots offense will need to fill.

Advertisement:

Conversely, Meyers’s new Raiders teammates are excited about him. Davante Adams, in particular, said he was impressed. Adams, Las Vegas’s clear No. 1 receiver, gave his assessment of Meyers following a recent OTA session. In doing so, he called out past Patriots play-calling.

“I didn’t see him featured as much as maybe he should have been based on what I saw when [the Patriots] came here and we practiced against them [last summer], and so far what I’ve seen from him now,” Adams told Case Keefer of The Las Vegas Sun.

“He’s a pro,” Adams added of Meyers. “He’s got a lot of tools on the field, and the way he thinks about the game as a relatively young player is impressive to me, so I’m excited to work alongside him.”

Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and play-caller when Meyers entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019. But the period of time that Adams is referencing came in 2022, when Matt Patricia and Joe Judge were running New England’s offense. The duo failed to get the most out of the team’s talent, and have been replaced by newly-installed offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Advertisement:

More from Boston.com:

Contrasting Tom Brady and Randy Moss on theme park rides:

On this day: In 1984, the Celtics defeated the Lakers 129-125 in overtime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals to even the series at two games apiece. It was a classic battle between the two rivals, typified by Kevin McHale clotheslining Kurt Rambis to prevent a fast-break layup.

Boston outfought Los Angeles, with Larry Bird (29 points, 21 rebounds) and Dennis Johnson (22 points, 14 assists) helping clinch the win in OT.

Daily highlight: The Red Sox robbed multiple home runs on Monday. First it was Kiké Hernández.

We'd like to report a robbery… pic.twitter.com/LIIG3ofgtQ — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2023

And Alex Verdugo followed suit:

DUGIE STEALS ONE AT THE WALL! pic.twitter.com/aFSXphRdqE — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2023