Morning Sports Update Scott Pioli explained why he’s impressed with Mac Jones’s accountability "I absolutely loved his candor, and I loved his humility." Mac Jones during a Patriots OTA session on June 6, 2023. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Red Sox defeated the Guardians 5-4 on Tuesday, with James Paxton striking out nine and allowing just two runs through seven innings.

Boston will play in Cleveland again tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Scott Pioli is impressed with Mac Jones: After a tough 2022 season, the plaudits that Mac Jones won during his successful rookie season faded quickly.

A year later — and with a new offensive coordinator installed to specifically help him develop — Jones is beginning to try and win back some of his critics.

Based on the early reviews from Patriots OTAs, the third-year quarterback is off to a good start. Former Patriots personnel executive Scott Pioli, now an analyst, discussed his thoughts on Jones with Jason McCourty during a Wednesday segment on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

“I absolutely loved his candor, and I loved his humility,” Pioli said of Jones, who discussed how he intends to “earn the respect of everybody in this building again” during a press conference earlier in OTAs.

“What he has done is he came out and put public accountability on himself, not only to the media, but to his team and his teammates,” Pioli explained.

Pioli, who helped Bill Belichick assemble three Super Bowl champions during his Patriots tenure, believes that Jones has spoken behind closed doors with his teammates.

“I love leadership when people admit their flaws, or their shortcomings and mistakes, and then try to do better and be better,” Pioli concluded.

Asked my thoughts about @MacJones_10 saying "There's a lot of things I could do better. I know that as a person, as a player, there's things I could grow upon…"@JasonMcCourty #ForeverNE #GMFB #NFL pic.twitter.com/iLd6OiSmIe — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) June 7, 2023

The Patriots will conclude OTAs on Friday ahead of the opening of training camp in July.

Trivia: Luis Arraez of the Marlins is currently batting .401 after going 2-for-4 on Tuesday. He’s the latest player attempting to finally match what Ted Williams last accomplished in 1941 (and finish a season with a batting average over .400). That Arraez has such a high average through this many games is highly unusual. The last time someone was hitting at least .400 through 62 games was in 2008. Can you name the player who accomplished the feat that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: 1999 NL MVP.

Some local golf history:

🚨 Breaking News 🚨



Molly Smith becomes the first known woman to qualify for the Massachusetts Amateur Championship in its 115 year history. She did so today at Andover CC. Tomorrow she'll attempt to qualify for the @uswomensopen. #MassGolf



Results: https://t.co/4LPT93TXR0 pic.twitter.com/IIup0Txj3G — Mass Golf (@PlayMassGolf) June 7, 2023

On this day: In 2011, Jonathan Papelbon struck out Alex Rodriguez to give the Red Sox a 6-4 win over the Yankees. It was Papelbon’s 200th career save, which he accomplished in just his 259th career appearance (the fastest to reach the milestone in MLB history).

Daily highlight: Alvaro Barreal helped FC Cincinnati advance in the U.S. Open Cup with a flash of brilliance off a corner kick.

Trivia answer: Chipper Jones