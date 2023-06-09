Morning Sports Update Patriots reportedly set to host DeAndre Hopkins for free agent visit The 31-year-old wide receiver was cut by the Cardinals in May. DeAndre Hopkins in 2022. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Red Sox lost to the Guardians 10-3 on Thursday, falling to 31-32 on the season. Boston begins a three-game series in the Bronx against the Yankees tonight at 7:05 p.m.

The Panthers rallied to defeat the Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final. Las Vegas still leads the series, 2-1.

Tonight, the Heat host the Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at 8:30 p.m. Denver leads the series 2-1.

The Patriots and DeAndre Hopkins: After being cut by the Cardinals in May, five-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins immediately became a coveted free agent target.

Hopkins, 31, will reportedly visit with the Patriots next week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He has already met with the Titans.

Former #AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit the #Patriots next week, sources say. This is after his #Titans visit, as Hopkins’ free agent market heats up. New England could add a top pass-catcher for Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/ip2KCk2pLN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2023

Hopkins would undoubtedly add quality to New England’s wide receiver depth chart, which has been criticized following the end of the 2022 season for lacking the requisite quality to help quarterback Mac Jones.

It remains to be seen if the Patriots will be willing to meet Hopkins’ contract demands.

In nine games last season, Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He missed the first six games of 2022 while serving a suspension for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy.

Trivia: DeAndre Hopkins has the most career catches (853) of any player selected in the 2013 NFL Draft. Two other players from that draft have at least 700 career catches. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Both have played for the same team since entering the NFL. Both play in the AFC West.

More from Boston.com:

Most points under the Sun: DeWanna Bonner put up 41 points in the Sun’s 94-77 win over the previously undefeated Las Vegas Aces, the most in a single game in team history.

Oklahoma softball three-peats: The Sooners won a third straight national championship with the team’s 53rd win in a row, defeating Florida State on Thursday, 3-1.

A 53-game winning streak and a 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲! 🤩



What a season for @OU_Softball!#WCWS x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/HwZ5nmyNFN — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 9, 2023

On this day: In 1946, Ted Williams hit a 502-foot home run in the second game of a Red Sox doubleheader against the Tigers. It remains the longest home run in Fenway Park history, piercing the straw hat of Joseph A. Boucher, who was seated 33 rows behind the fence.

The Red Sox swept the doubleheader for the team’s ninth and tenth wins in a row.

– William D. Tamberg/Globe Staff

Daily highlight: Worcester Red Sox pitcher Rio Gomez managed to somehow make the catch.

Look what I found!



Rio Gomez with the juggling act to escape the jam in the first inning of his Polar Park debut 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EWpe9Df5rR — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 8, 2023

Trivia answer: Travis Kelce (814 career catches), Keenan Allen (796 career catches)