Morning Sports Update Red Sox optimistic about Brayan Bello after latest start vs. Yankees "I think he is mature beyond his years." Brayan Bello during his June 11 start vs. the Yankees. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings on Sunday, clinching the series win over New York.

Tonight, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park to begin a three-game set against the Rockies at 7:10 p.m.

A positive trend for Brayan Bello: One of the takeaways from the Red Sox taking two out of three from the Yankees over the weekend was the performance of starting pitching.

After solid outings from Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck in the first two games (despite Houck’s effort coming in a 3-1 loss), Brayan Bello kept it going for Boston on Sunday.

Bello, 24, allowed two runs over seven innings. Even when bad luck appeared to get in the way — the two New York runs came from a Jose Trevino single that bounced off second base and away from Kike Hernández’s glove — Bello didn’t let himself get rattled.

Advertisement:

“I thank God I kept my focus,” Bello told reporters, via interpreter Carlos Villoria-Benitez. “It could have been a groundout to get out of the inning. I did my work and I executed my pitch. I was glad I was able to keep my focus through that situation.”

The talented right-hander is 3-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 10 starts in 2023. More specifically, Bello has been largely on point since two rough starts to open the year. In his last eight games, he holds a 2.80 ERA and has show an increased level of confidence and poise on the mound.

“This is who we believe [Bello] is,” Hernández explained. “This is a kid who came into the league with all the hype in the world and struggled a little bit. It seemed like he got better with each start.

“This year, he really didn’t get a Spring Training,” Hernández added. “He had to basically go through Spring Training during the regular season, The first couple of outings were not what he wanted. He was sent down for a little bit. He came back up with a great attitude. Same story as last year; he takes the mound. He seems like he gets better. I think he is mature beyond his years.”

Advertisement:

Bello’s start also impressed his manager.

“He was amazing,” Alex Cora said of Bello after the game. “He was throwing strikes, [and] using his changeup against righties. That was good to see.”

Looking ahead, the Red Sox (33-33) are still last in the American League East. If Boston intends to close any part of the 14-game deficit with the first place Rays, starting pitching will have to be a central factor. But the natural competitiveness of the starting pitchers could help.

“I love when Bello has a start like that because it pushes me to be better,” Houck told The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “That’s how you get better as a team.”

Trivia: Brayan Bello comes from Samana in the Dominican Republic. What other former Red Sox player is from there?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He made his Major League debut with Boston in 2005, was traded to the Marlins, but eventually had a second stint with the Red Sox from 2015 through May of 2018.

More from Boston.com:

The Patriots are reportedly working out an offensive lineman:

Free agent OL DJ Fluker is working out for the #Patriots this morning, source tells @theScore.



Fluker is making his return to the NFL after dropping over 40 pounds. He most recently worked out for the #Eagles. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 12, 2023

On this day: In 2010, Daniel Nava made his Major League debut in style, hitting the first pitch he saw for a grand slam in a 10-2 win over the Phillies.

Daily highlight: Masataka Yoshida made a nice running catch in the Red Sox’ win over the Yankees on Sunday.

A little bit of Masa magic. pic.twitter.com/2XwGISENyE — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2023

Trivia answer: Hanley Ramirez