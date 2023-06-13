Morning Sports Update DeAndre Hopkins reportedly set for a two-day visit with the Patriots Hopkins recently concluded a visit with the Titans. DeAndre Hopkins will reportedly visit the Patriots this week. AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The Red Sox lost to the Rockies 4-3 on Monday despite James Paxton allowing no earned runs over six innings. Defense and a lack of clutch hitting was once again the issue for Boston, who dropped to 33-34 with the defeat.

The two teams play again tonight at Fenway Park starting at 7:10 p.m.

In basketball, the Nuggets won a first title in the team’s 47-year history, rallying to clinch the series in five games with a 94-89 win over the Heat.

The latest on the Patriots and DeAndre Hopkins: On Monday, Bill Belichick confirmed that the Patriots had been in contact with DeAndre Hopkins, though he refused to say when the free agent wide receiver might visit New England’s facilities.

“I’m not really a travel agent. I’m not going to say it’s going to happen here, or it’s not going to happen,” Belichick explained, noting that the “logistics” of the visit were still being worked out.

On Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Hopkins would visit the Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday (June 14-15).

After a very positive visit in Tennessee, FA WR DeAndre Hopkins visits the #Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday. https://t.co/kepmRgsDbP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2023

As Rapoport noted in his tweet, Hopkins has just finished visiting with the Titans, another team courting the former All-Pro.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones couched his comments about Hopkins in the category of “hypothetical,” but called him a “great player.”

“Obviously we’d love to have him,” Jones said of Hopkins following the first day of Patriots’ mandatory minicamp. “But we do have a great group of guys and we just know that we want to win. And I know that all the guys feel the same way.”

More from Boston.com:

A local tie: Bruce Brown, a Boston native, is now an NBA champion.

Bruce Brown just told me he's going to try to bring the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to Dorchester for a visit, so young kids see what can happen when you dream. #Nuggest #NBAFinals — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 13, 2023

Tom Brady hits a drone: During a tour of various yachts, the YouTuber known as “MrBeast” (Jimmy Donaldson) came across the retired quarterback and his children. Brady joined the group for a look at the $300 million yacht before he was given a real task: Hit a small drone over the water with a football.

Brady, who quipped beforehand that “If I hit the drone on the first try maybe I should come out of retirement,” promptly hit the drone on his first try.

On this day: In 1989, Red Sox starter John Dopson tied an MLB record with four balks in a game. It was an astounding feat from Dopson, especially as the league’s balk rule had been notably simplified in the offseason.

In the prior season — infamously dubbed “The Year of the Balk” — an updated version of the rule caused an eruption of balks. By the end of the year, the MLB record had been shattered: The two leagues committed an absurd 924 balks.

So in early 1989, the rule was changed back to its original form, helping to mitigate the cascading problem of pitchers constantly breaking the rule.

Despite this, Dopson continued to struggle, culminating with his four-balk performance on June 13. Still, the Red Sox found a way to win anyway, defeating the Tigers 8-7.

Eventually, Dopson would conquer his issue with balks, though he would finish the season with 15 (one behind Dave Stewart’s American League record of 16, set in 1988).

Daily highlight: Nolan Jones took away what would’ve been a two-run home run from Rafael Devers with a tremendous catch in front of the Fenway Park bullpen on Monday.

We're running out of great things to say about Nolan Jones…



But we're not complaining! pic.twitter.com/mJwMRXw6YG — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 13, 2023