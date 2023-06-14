Morning Sports Update ‘There’s optimism’: Here’s the latest on the Patriots and DeAndre Hopkins Hopkins also reportedly has "no animosity at all" with Bill O'Brien. DeAndre Hopkins' Patriots visit is reportedly set to begin on Wednesday. AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

The Red Sox lost to the Rockies 7-6 on Tuesday despite a pair of home runs from Rafael Devers. Boston will face Colorado again at Fenway Park tonight starting at 7:10 p.m.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup following a 9-3 win against the Panthers. Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy lifted the cup in his first season with Las Vegas after parting ways with Boston in 2022.

Updates from the DeAndre Hopkins watch: Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly visiting the Patriots today and Thursday as both sides gauge a potential deal.

Hopkins, 31, recently visited the Titans as well.

There are questions over whether Hopkins could work well with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien given the tumultuous history the two had with the Houston Texans, but ESPN’s Dianna Russini noted on Wednesday morning that the duo might have smoothed over past differences.

“For those who have raised some concerns about Pats offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Hopkins past relationship in Houston, sources have shared there’s no animosity at all,” Russini tweeted.

With that in mind, it might be understandable that an agreement could be reached. The Patriots and Hopkins appear to have mutual interest, as Jeff Howe of The Athletic explained in a recent column.

“There’s optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the matter,” wrote Howe of Hopkins’s New England visit.

The Patriots canceled the team’s final day of mandatory minicamp, and will next practice when training camp opens in July.

Trivia: In 2017, DeAndre Hopkins led the NFL in touchdown catches with 13. Two players tied for second that year, each catching 10 touchdowns. Can you name those two players?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One is a wide receiver and the other is a tight end. The wide receiver went to Fresno State, while the tight end played college football at Miami.

Latif Blessing’s story: One of the promises that the Revolution made to midfielder Latif Blessing when he was acquired in an offseason trade was to help him move his family to the United States from Ghana. The club made good on its word. Here’s some background:

Latif Blessing chose to play for the @NERevolution because they promised to help his wife get from Ghana to the United States. This is the story of how they reunited.



Watch the full video: https://t.co/e0bELtjvhn pic.twitter.com/AiWuwmhRoj — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 13, 2023

On this day: In 1952, Boston Braves pitcher Warren Spahn tied a National League record by striking out 18 in a 3-1 loss to the Cubs in 15 innings. Spahn pitched all 15 innings himself for Boston, taking the defeat after the Cubs’ Hal Jeffcoat plated two runs on a triple in the final frame.

Spahn could hardly be blamed for the defeat, not only pitching well but contributing the Braves’ only run of the day: He hit a home run in the sixth inning to go with his statistically impressive day on the mound.

The other notable Braves news from the day was the signing of a promising young outfielder: Henry Aaron.

Daily highlight: Former Bruin Reilly Smith helped break open Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final for the Golden Knights, scoring off a between-the-legs assist from William Karlsson.

REILLY SMITH MAKES IT 4-1 VEGAS 🥵 pic.twitter.com/JCJLm19ubS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2023

Trivia answer: Davante Adams, Jimmy Graham