Morning Sports Update MLB insider Ken Rosenthal predicted potential Red Sox moves ahead of the trade deadline "The average Red Sox fan would not want to sit there and watch two more months of what they’ve been watching." The Red Sox celebrating a recent win over the Rockies. Boston nonetheless remains in last place in the AL East. Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

The Red Sox begin a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Yankees tonight. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

This Saturday, the Revolution begin the second half of the MLS regular season with a matchup against Orlando City at Gillette Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the Free Jacks close out the regular season at home (Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy) against the Houston SaberCats at 1:30 p.m.

Potential Red Sox moves before the trade deadline: Though a 34-35 record doesn’t appear to be disastrous on the surface, the Red Sox are firmly rooted in last place in the American League East.

Advertisement:

The team’s demoralizing defensive lapses have not inspired optimism about Boston’s chances of making a run in the second half of the season.

Looking ahead, will the Red Sox be trade deadline sellers?

Ken Rosenthal, an MLB insider for The Athletic and FOX Sports, recently shared his thoughts on the matter with MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam in an episode of “The Fenway Rundown” podcast. Specifically, Rosenthal was asked if the Red Sox could potentially go “full fire sale mode?”

“Full fire sale mode is what? I would say trading [James] Paxton, Kiké [Hernández], [Adam] Duvall? You could trade [Kenley] Jansen,” Rosenthal explained. “I mean, he’s got another year — there is a lot — and Jansen will have value. Probably value to his former team (the Dodgers), by the way. They could do that. At this point, the fans are upset enough already that if you did that, are you going to upset them that much more? Team is not very good. I think people would want to see, actually, some action taken along those lines.

“The average Red Sox fan would not want to sit there and watch two more months of what they’ve been watching,” Rosenthal continued. “So that’s possible.”

Advertisement:

Still, he noted that it would be an overt admission from Boston management of the current system’s failure.

“If they reach that point, that’s damning, too, because hey, it hasn’t worked.”

Realistically, Rosenthal said he foresees some measure of selling by the Red Sox, but not a complete fire sale. Boston has several veteran players with expiring contracts who could net a decent return.

“I think [the team’s] logic would be — based on the way they’ve acted in the past — ‘We want to compete next year. We’re not going all the way south.’

“And nor should they,” he added. “I can see that being more that approach because, honestly, if [James] Paxton stays upright and keeps pitching like this, he’s going to have tremendous value. Duvall can have solid value. Kiké, not so much. For Paxton and Duvall alone, you can do OK.”

With an eye on 2024, Rosenthal thinks the Red Sox will likely avoid moves like dealing outfielder Alex Verdugo (whose contract runs through next season).

“If you’re planning on competing next year, and I can’t imagine that they’re not, I don’t see them going all-out with this.”

Advertisement:

Trivia: James Paxton was the 27th overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. Can you name the player taken first overall that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Drafted by the Nationals, he made his MLB debut less than a year later.

More from Boston.com:

Matt Turner’s still making saves: It wasn’t a busy night for the former Revolution goalkeeper in the U.S. win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal on Thursday, but he was there when called upon (even though the play was eventually nullified anyway due to an offsides call).

Michael Jordan is reportedly selling: According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordon is selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.

BREAKING: Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday. pic.twitter.com/5TonSrIQhF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2023

On this day: In 1916, Boston Braves pitcher Tom Hughes notched a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Pirates.

Daily highlight: Matthieu Pavon was one of the two hole-in-ones at the U.S. Open on Thursday at the 15th hole (the other coming from Sam Burns).

Trivia answer: Stephen Strasburg