'He's enjoying the moment': Alex Cora was impressed with Brayan Bello's start vs. the Yankees "We needed seven from him and we got it."

The Red Sox completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Yankees, winning both games of Sunday’s doubleheader. Boston, now 37-35 on the season, begins a four-game series in Minnesota against the Twins tonight at 7:40 p.m.

The Connecticut Sun also won on Sunday, defeating the Sparks 83-74.

Brayan Bello does it again: Last Sunday, Red Sox starter Bryan Bello got the start against the Yankees in New York. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs in an eventual Boston win.

A week later, Bello again faced New York (this time at Fenway Park), and did even better: Pitching seven innings and yielding only one run. He also added a career-high eight strikeouts, as the Red Sox defeated the Yankees 4-1.

“It was a big challenge,” Bello explained via the team’s translator about his consecutive starts vs. the Yankees. “Of course it was a big challenge, but I had the same [mentality] that I had last Sunday in New York and it worked.”

Bello, 24, has impressed his manager.

“He keeps getting better,” Alex Cora said after the game about the promising young right-hander. “His usage is getting where we want to.

“He’s been able to develop his slider in the big leagues,” Cora added. “His changeup has always been a weapon. Using his fastball in different areas. It’s not easy to do, face the same lineup in back-to-back outings and go seven.”

Given the timing — the second game of a doubleheader, which also immediately preceded a road trip — Cora knew that he needed some inning from Bello.

“We needed seven from him and we got it.”

Bello closed out his day by escaping a seventh inning jam. After the first two batters reached base, he struck out two of the next three (including the final out) to end the threat, celebrating with a show of emotion before walking back to the dugout as the Fenway crowd applauded.

“The ability is there,” said Cora. “He’s enjoying the moment. He’s been really good. Tonight was a cool night out here and for him to get those three outs in the seventh, I know it means a lot.”

Including Sunday’s win, Bello now has a career 1.44 ERA in 25 innings (with 21 strikeouts) against the Yankees.

“Yeah, I like to pitch against every team, but of course pitching against the Yankees is very special,” Bello told reporters. “I know what is at stake and I know what the fans expect from us. And for me to be able to pitch on that stage is very huge and it’s very important for me.”

Trivia: The last time the Red Sox swept the Yankees in a doubleheader was on Sept. 17, 2006. Can you name the only Boston pitcher to feature in both games that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The right-handed relief pitcher, who recorded saves in both games of the doubleheader, won four World Series in his career: Two with the Blue Jays, and two with the Red Sox.

The U.S. stays atop CONCACAF: The United States men’s soccer team defeated Canada 2-0 in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday. Former Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner once again kept a shutout for the U.S., as the Canadians were unable to create many chances.

Somehow, he was safe: Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz was able to reach base with an incredible burst of speed and a head-first slide.

Did you know Elly De La Cruz is pretty fast?@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/YTyNQ1VZlq — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 18, 2023

College World Series: Matt Hogan hit an inside-the-park home run for Oral Roberts, though Florida eventually won, 5-4.

On this day: In 1977 (similarly to 2023), the Red Sox completed a sweep of the Yankees. Boston emphatically defeated New York 11-1, crushing five home runs in the process.

Daily highlight: Jarren Duran with the catch, Rob Refsnyder on the call.

WHAT A PLAY BY JARREN DURAN! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/gU3kTu0pZb — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2023

Trivia answer: Mike Timlin