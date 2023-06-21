Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick offered insight into Patriots’ draft strategy, plans for Christian Gonzalez Belichick used a historical example to illustrate his point. Bill Belichick during a press conference in June, 2023. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox defeated the Twins 10-4 on Tuesday. Christian Arroyo went 5-for-5 with four RBIs. Boston extended its current winning streak to six in a row.

The two teams meet again this evening at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m.

Bill Belichick’s thoughts on picking Christian Gonzalez in the draft: It’s not often that Bill Belichick shares insight into his process for drafting players. The longtime Patriots’ coach has also received his share of criticism for some of New England’s picks in recent years.

Yet the team’s handling of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft was widely praised. The Patriots traded down, but still managed to land talented cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick.

How does Belichick calculate value in the draft? He recently offered an explanation during an interview with Mike Tannenbaum for The 33rd Team.

“When we go into the draft, we don’t really target one guy,” he explained. “Need isn’t as big of a criteria as [much as] good football players. I learned that at the Giants in [1984] when we took Carl Banks. We had [Lawrence] Taylor obviously, and it was kind of like, ‘Why are we taking another outside linebacker?’ As it turned out, that was probably one of the better picks that we had at the Giants.”

Banks, picked third overall in 1984 (and who remains the most recent linebacker the Giants have selected in the first round), went on to be named as a member of the 1980s All-Decade Team. He was part of a defense that — orchestrated by Belichick — helped New York win two Super Bowls.

The example of Banks demonstrated a clear point to Belichick, which he used to explain the Gonzalez pick.

“I don’t think it’s about where you need a player. If you’ve got a good football player, nobody’s ever gonna regret that,” Belichick noted. “I’m glad Gonzo was there. I think when you just go and look for one guy and then he’s not there, there’s other players in the draft that can help us as well. He’s been great to work with, and, you know, look forward to getting him ready to go for training camp.”

Christian Gonzalez showing off his HANDS



Gonzalez ran with the first team at OTA’s and reportedly looks like a day one starter.



The Patriots added a PLAYMAKER.

Gonzalez was recently in attendance for Patriots spring activities (including the recently concluded minicamp).

Belichick also discussed New England’s approach for integrating the rookie cornerback into the Patriots’ defense, as well as his possible role.

“In spring the plan’s always kind of the same for these guys,” said Belichick. “It’s to bring them in, let them learn how to be a professional football player, and a New England Patriot. That encompasses a lot of things: How to study, how to train, how to prepare, how to learn the terminology and communicate with your teammates.

“We’ll work him into a number of positions like we do almost all players at this point in time in the spring, and then narrow it down a little bit when we get to training camp,” the Patriots’ coach added. “Ultimately, he’s most likely going to be a perimeter corner, but I think there are other situations where he could play inside or in a deeper part of the field, depending on what the call is or how things present themselves from a game-plan structure from time-to-time.”

Bill Belichick knows the #Patriots defense got a good one in rookie CB Christian Gonzalez

Trivia: Since 1981, only three Red Sox players have totaled six hits in one game. One of them was Nomar Garciaparra (see below). Can you name the other two who have done it?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One was born in Fall River. The other made his Major League debut in 2017 and became the youngest Red Sox player to hit a home run since Tony Conigliaro.

On this day: In 2003, Nomar Garciaparra tied the franchise record with six hits in a single game (going 6-for-6), but the Red Sox bullpen blew multiple leads during extra innings in a 6-5 defeat to the Phillies.

– Globe Archives

Daily highlight: Braden Taylor made a tremendous defensive play as TCU topped Oral Roberts at the College World Series on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Jerry Remy, Rafael Devers