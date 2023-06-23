Morning Sports Update ‘A very unselfish player’: How Jordan Walsh’s college coach described the Celtics’ draft pick The Celtics selected Walsh, a former five-star recruit, with the 38th pick. Jordan Walsh blocks the shot of Chris Livingston during an Arkansas-Kentucky game in Feb. 2023. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Red Sox lost to the Twins 6-0 on Thursday, with Minnesota starter Joe Ryan pitching a complete game shutout. Boston begins a three-game series in Chicago against the White Sox tonight at 8:10 p.m.

At the NBA Draft, the Celtics made multiple trades to move back from the 25th pick in the first round — recently acquired in the Marcus Smart trade — and eventually selected Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh with the 38th pick.

On Saturday, the Boston Renegades will play the D.C. Divas in the Women’s Football Alliance quarterfinals at Harry della Russo Stadium in Revere. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The Renegades were once again dominant in the regular season, going 6-0.

Also on Saturday, the Revolution will host Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman’s description of Jordan Walsh: Though he was ultimately the 38th pick, Walsh is an intriguing addition for the Celtics.

The 6-foot-7-inch former five-star recruit played one season for Arkansas before electing to enter the draft. His offensive statistics in his freshman season — 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 27.8 percent from three-point range — were modest, but Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman’s comments during an interview at the NBA Draft Combine in May illuminated what Walsh could bring to the Celtics.

At the combine scrimmage that preceded Musselman’s interview, Walsh tallied six rebounds and five assists, but went 0-5 from the field.

“Well, he did a little bit of everything but score the basketball,” Musselman said. “He’s an excellent rebounder for his position. A very, very unselfish player and I think he showed those skills that he has. Being unselfish, moving without the basketball and being a range rebounder. He does a great job rebounding out of his area.”

Trivia: At 7-foot-5, Victor Wembanyama is the second tallest No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft history. Can you name the only one who was taller?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Like Wembanyama, he came to the NBA from outside the United States.

The Spurs picked Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall: Though it was no surprise, the moment still produced an emotional reaction from Wembanyama, who said he will “try to learn as quick as possible because I want to win that ring.”

A comedy of errors: The Yankees aren’t going to win any Gold Gloves with plays like this. New York lost to the Mariners, 10-2.

Here's a thing that happened… pic.twitter.com/0BjsIlb1f3 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 23, 2023

On this day: In 2010, Landon Donovan scored in stoppage time to give the United States an iconic World Cup winner against Algeria. Needing victory to advance to the knockout stage, the Americans were held in check until the final moments, when Donovan swept in the rebound from Clint Dempsey’s shot.

U.S. fans lost their minds, and a team that had been moments away from elimination ended up winning Group C.

Bob Bradley's composure after Landon Donovan's goal vs Algeria is unreal 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DCQz6xtpPz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 17, 2022

Daily highlight: After an epic College World Series matchup to decide a trip to the championship, LSU prevailed on Tommy White’s 11th inning walk-off.

Trivia answer: Yao Ming