Morning Sports Update Will Middlebrooks shared a heartfelt tribute to Ryan Mallett "I lost my best friend today." Ryan Mallett in 2013. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Red Sox lost to the Marlins 10-1 on Tuesday. Boston, now 40-40 on the season, will face Miami again tonight at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Sun lost to the New York Liberty 89-81. Alyssa Thomas set a WNBA record, becoming the first player in league history to record back-to-back triple-doubles.

Will Middlebrooks’s tribute to Ryan Mallett: On Tuesday, initial reports were eventually confirmed that 35-year-old former Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett died in a reported drowning accident.

Among the tributes made to Mallett — which included Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Brandon Bolden, and many others — former Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks offered an emotional message of his own.

Middlebrooks and Mallett were childhood friends in Texas. Middlebrooks, now a NESN analyst, played in Boston from 2012-through-2014, overlapping with Mallett’s time with the Patriots.

“I lost my best friend today,” Middlebrooks tweeted. “Someone who has stuck by my side since we were just kids. The most competitive, hard headed, fun loving person I ever met. Nothing prepares you for this. I was lucky to have him for as long as I did. Rest in Love One-Five. We love you.”

Update: He also shared a post from his mother, who reflected on the tragedy with memories from Will and Ryan’s youth.

Sho-time: It was another memorable night for the 28-year-old, who went 3-for-3 and hit a pair of home runs and recorded 10 strikeouts in the Angels’ 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Shohei Ohtani's night:

2 HR as a batter

10 Ks as a pitcher. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Bzm0Q3qvKF — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2023

Former Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner casually hitting home runs: Turner is currently with the U.S. national team during the CONCACAF Gold Cup, but took in some Cardinals batting practice on a day off.

On this day: In 1976, Butch Hobson hit an inside-the-park home run in his Fenway Park debut as the Red Sox defeated the Orioles 12-8.

Daily highlight: Alyssa Thomas helped reach another triple-double milestone partly through her court vision. This pass to DiJonai Carrington in the second quarter was especially impressive.