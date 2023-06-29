Morning Sports Update Cedric Maxwell explained who he wants the Celtics to sign in free agency Maxwell thinks Montrezl Harrell would add "high value" for the Celtics. Montrezl Harrell playing for the 76ers in 2023. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Red Sox lost to the Marlins 6-2 on Wednesday. Following a recent six-game winning streak, Boston has now dropped six of its last seven.

The two teams play in the series finale at Fenway Park tonight at 6:10 p.m.

Cedric Maxwell’s thoughts on who the Celtics should add: Having already made an extremely consequential offseason move — trading Marcus Smart and acquiring Kristaps Porzingis — the Celtics will more than likely make additional moves with free agency getting underway.

Former Celtic (and current team broadcaster) Cedric Maxwell shared his thoughts during a recent episode “Arbella Early Edition” on NBC Sports Boston.

“The person that I think about is Montrezl Harrell,” Maxwell explained.

“You’ve got the nicest bench in the world,” Maxwell added, a reference to the bench’s demeanor more than its skill. “What you have is Mr. Clean over there with the Celtics’ bench. I want somebody over there who is a little nasty, a little dirty, a little gritty.”

In Maxwell’s view, Harrell would add a dimension that Boston currently lacks, and without sacrificing other players’ minutes.

“He’s one of those few guys I’ve seen that can come in, won’t need the minutes, but really I think will be a high value for this team.”

Another player Maxwell mentioned was forward Jeff Green, who just helped the Nuggets win the title as a impact role player. Yet if he was given his choice, Maxwell reiterated the value Harrell could bring.

“[He’s] always around the rim, always in somebody’s face,” said Maxwell. “That nastiness that you don’t have, that comes along with that frown and that scowl you see on this kid’s face and I love it.”

Which players should the Celtics target in free agency? @cedricmaxwell81 weighs in on Arbella Early Edition

Trivia: Montrezl Harrell was the 32nd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Who went first overall that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Though born in New Jersey, he represents the Dominican Republic at the international level.

More from Boston.com:

Bryan Reynolds had a good day: On his 22nd birthday, Bryan Reynolds helped the U.S. national team to a 6-0 Gold Cup win over Saint Kitts and Nevis by blasting in a nice goal from distance.

The @USMNT scores the second goal of the match just 2 minutes after its first

Credit where it’s due: Yankee or not, Domingo Germán was perfect on Wednesday night, retiring 27 consecutive batters. It was the first MLB perfect game since 2012, and Germán became the first Dominican-born pitcher to achieve the feat in either American or National League history.

27 up. 27 down.



The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán.

On this day: In 1950, the Red Sox totaled 19 hits and 22 runs despite only hitting one home run (via Ted Williams). Boston went on to defeat the Philadelphia Athletics, 22-14.

Daily highlight: Jack Porter went all-out to make the catch in a Lima Locos game during Great Lakes Summer League action.

Live commentary from Mr.SportsCenterTop10 himself! Jack Porter's thoughts during his amazing catch from last nights game!

Trivia answer: Karl-Anthony Towns