Morning Sports Update Celtics reportedly among teams to ‘reach out’ over possible Damian Lillard trade Lillard requested a trade from the Trail Blazers after 11 seasons with the team. Damian Lillrd in March, 2023. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday, completing the three-game sweep. Jarren Duran went 5-for-5 for Boston, scoring three runs in the process.

Tomorrow, the Red Sox begin a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Rangers. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

The Celtics and Damian Lillard: After it emerged over the weekend that Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had requested a trade, it was probably inevitable that the Celtics — at least at some level — would be linked to a possible deal.

Lillard, 32, has played in Portland for 11 seasons, winning Rookie of the Year in 2013 and making seven All-Star teams along the way.

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, the Celtics were among several teams to check in on a possible Lillard trade.

“It did cause teams to pause, hold on, let’s wait on what he had planned and let’s look to see if we had a shot,” Haynes said during a recent episode of his podcast. “The Clippers, the Timberwolves, Pelicans, Boston Celtics, those are the teams off the top of my head, I’m pretty sure there were more, those were the teams that I know called out to reach out to see what it would take.”

Exactly what the Celtics would offer in a potential trade for Lillard remains to be seen, or if a deal is even viable considering the team’s current roster. Boston would need to move at least $41 million in team salary to fit Lillard under the NBA cap for the 2023-2024 season.

The American League All-Star roster:

Introducing your 2023 MLB All-Star Game American League roster 💫 pic.twitter.com/pctaXZN2B6 — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2023

On this day: In 1932, the first ever Sunday baseball game was played at Fenway Park. Originally, Massachusetts “Sunday Laws” prohibited baseball on Sundays for religious reasons. Even when the laws were amended by Mass. voters in 1928, it wasn’t until 1932 that baseball finally came to Fenway on a Sunday.

The result was a familiar one for the 1932 Red Sox: A loss to the Yankees. Boston (14-57) was routed by New York (50-21) by a 13-2 final score. Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and four of their teammates each contributed multi-hit games.

Still, the precedent had been set, and Sunday baseball at Fenway took off.

Daily highlight: Ahbram Liendo made a tremendous diving catch to clinch a 4-2 win for the Single-A Salem Red Sox on Sunday.

Amazing athleticism by Ahbram Liendo to make a diving catch to end the game!#StartsInSalem #BostonsTomorrow pic.twitter.com/ptTG3qlZ7i — The Salem Red Sox (@salemredsox) July 2, 2023