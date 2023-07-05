Morning Sports Update Nathan Eovaldi discussed why he wasn’t able to re-sign with the Red Sox Eovaldi said he's "happy" with the Rangers, but that Boston "always has a place near and dear to my heart." Nathan Eovaldi hands the ball to Red Sox bullpen catcher Mani Martìnez after Martinez threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game on July 4, 2023. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Red Sox lost to the Rangers 6-2 on Tuesday. The two teams play again tonight at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.

Nathan Eovaldi’s thoughts on his free agent departure: Former Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi is set on Thursday to make his first start at Fenway Park since leaving in the offseason as a free agent.

Eovaldi, 33, signed with the Rangers on a two-year deal worth $34 million, but it wasn’t because he harbored a strong desire to leave Boston.

“I was positive that I’d be able to come back again,” Eovaldi told reporters on Tuesday. “I stayed in contact with everybody during the negotiation process. We let them know other deals that we were getting, just kind of trying to make sure that we kept that door open as long as possible, but it just got to that point where you know, it’s time to move on.”

Advertisement:

Eovaldi was not offered an extension by the Red Sox during the 2022 season. He also declined the team’s $19.65 million qualifying offer in November. When Boston did eventually reach out with a three-year contract, the veteran starter was committed to exploring free agency. And by the time he was comparing offers, the Red Sox had already made other signings and opted to not bring him back.

“We kept them in the loop with everything that we wanted to do and it was just unfortunate that it wasn’t able to work out,” Eovaldi said of the offseason timing. “I’m happy with where I am now and everything that’s been able to happen. You can’t always control everything. You just take what life gives you.”

So far, 2023 has been a great season for Eovaldi. He’s 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 17 starts.

Still, he noted that Fenway will always be a special place for him.

“I miss it here,” Eovaldi said of Boston. “I had such an amazing time here in my career. Everything we were able to do in [2018] and then the personal little achievements I accomplished as well. Boston always has a place near and dear to my heart.”

Advertisement:

Trivia: Can you name this player based on his Baseball Reference transactions history?

He led the Major Leagues in doubles (49) and hit .321 in his lone season with the Red Sox. His career transaction list:

July 7, 1994: Signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as an amateur free agent.

October 28, 2004: Granted Free Agency.

December 17, 2004: Signed as a Free Agent with the Seattle Mariners.

November 5, 2009: Granted Free Agency.

January 4, 2010: Signed as a Free Agent with the Boston Red Sox.

November 3, 2010: Granted Free Agency.

January 5, 2011: Signed as a Free Agent with the Texas Rangers.

October 29, 2018: Granted Free Agency.

(Answer at the bottom).

More from Boston.com:

The inevitability of Joey Chestnut: Despite a prolonged rain delay, Joey Chestnut eventually emerged with his 16th Mustard Belt title, eating 62 hot dogs to once again finish first in the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Not even a weather delay can stop Joey Chestnut 😤



He downs 62 hot dogs to claim his 16th Mustard Belt 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PbcOkt1gVc — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

A photo finish: A chaotic conclusion to Stage 4 of the Tour de France on Tuesday culminated with Jasper Philipsen beating Caleb Ewan by the smallest of margins.

On this day: In 1970, utility infielder John Kennedy delivered a pinch hit, inside-the-park home run in his first at bat for the Red Sox. Boston went on to defeat Cleveland, 8-4.

Daily highlight: Josef Martinez ripped a tying goal for Inter Miami in a 2-2 draw with Columbus.

Trivia answer: Adrian Beltre