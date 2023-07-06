Morning Sports Update Alex Verdugo reflected on ‘popularity contest’ of MLB All-Star voting Verdugo bluntly said that "the person who went in shouldn’t be there." Alex Verdugo celebrates his game-winning home run against the Blue Jays on July 2. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

The Red Sox defeated the Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday. Brayan Bello pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs and notching three strikeouts.

The two teams play the series finale at Fenway Park tonight, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.

Also tonight, the Connecticut Sun host the Seattle Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7 p.m.

Alex Verdugo’s thoughts on the All-Star Game selection process: One of the inevitable ramifications of the MLB All-Star Game voting and selection is the select group of players who are having good seasons but aren’t deemed to be worthy of making the Midsummer classic.

In 2023, that group includes Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo.

The 27-year-old is batting .288 with six home runs and an .809 OPS. He’s in the midst of a career season, but was not the team’s selected All-Star (the distinction went to closer Kenley Jansen).

Verdugo was asked if he felt snubbed during a recent interview with Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.

“Yeah,” Verdugo told McWilliams. “I mean, but it’s not even just in my regards. I just feel like it’s a fan popularity contest. And, like, the person who went in shouldn’t be there.”

Asked which “person” he was referencing — Kyle Tucker of the Astros, or Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners — Verdugo declined to specify.

“That for me to know,” he said. Tucker, batting .293 with 13 home runs and an .805 OPS, is probably not who Verdugo was referencing. It could be Rodriguez, who is hitting just .248 with a .724 OPS (but represents Seattle, the city hosting the festivities on July 11.

Instead of wallowing in the disappointment, however, Verdugo said he simply wants to move on.

“I want to play ball and be recognized for what I do on the field.”

Trivia: Alex Verdugo wasn’t the only Red Sox player to feature for the Mexican national team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Can you name the other Boston player?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Like Verdugo, he’s an outfielder.

More from Boston.com:

Adrian Wojnarowski on the Grant Williams trade report: Williams was a first-round pick by Boston in 2019 whose role had grown over the years. He was a restricted free agent who is heading to Dallas on a reported sign-and-trade.

Also, Wojnarowski offered some information on the NBA’s planned in-season tournament.

On this day: In 1933, the American League All-Stars defeated the National League 4-2 in the Midsummer classic. The game was highlighted by Babe Ruth hitting the first home run in All-Star Game history.

Daily highlight: Francis Tiafoe defeated Wu Yibing in straight sets in the first round of Wimbledon men’s singles on Wednesday. In the process, he pulled off this impressive winner:

Trivia answer: Jarren Duran