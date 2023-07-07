Morning Sports Update Here’s who the Red Sox are projected to draft, including ‘American Ohtani’ two-way prospect A view of the stage from the 2022 MLB Draft. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Red Sox beat the Rangers 10-6 on Thursday. Boston utilized a six-run seventh inning to win the series finale.

Hits &

Runs &

Hits &

Runs pic.twitter.com/z6Nay9FjFy — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 7, 2023

Also on Thursday, the Sun routed the Seattle Storm 93-73 with six players in double figuers.

Tonight, the Red Sox begin a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Athletics at 7:10 p.m.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., the Free Jacks will face the Legion in the Major League Rugby Championship Final. The title-deciding matchup will be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Illinois, and broadcast on FOX.

Another local team is also competing for a title: The Boston Renegades will play the Alabama Fire at Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Women’s Football Alliance semifinal. The Renegades are seeking a fifth straight league title.

Elsewhere this weekend, the Revolution will travel to play the Red Bulls on Saturday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

The Red Sox and the latest MLB mock draft: The 2023 MLB Draft is set to get underway on Sunday, running through Tuesday.

Projecting the first round, Keith Law of The Athletic recently noted that he’s “only hearing” about the Red Sox being linked “with hitters.” Boston, which holds the 14th overall pick, was slated to take shortstop Colt Emerson from John Glenn High School in New Concord, Ohio in Law’s mock draft. He also mentioned college players Brock Wilken and Chase Davis, as well as high schoolers Colin Houck and Blake Mitchell.

Included among the high schoolers Law listed was an especially intriguing prospect: Bryce Eldridge, from James Madison High School in Virginia.

Eldridge, who stands at 6-foot-7 and is currently a University of Alabama recruit, is seen as both a talented pitching and hitting prospect.

“Every Draft class has a fair share of interesting two-way players, with it typically being fairly clear whether that player’s future lies on the mound or in the batter’s box,” notes an MLB.com scouting report on Eldridge (which ranks him as the 23rd overall prospect). “There were some spirited discussions over the summer with Eldridge, however, with the Virginia high school product excelling both as a pitcher and a hitter on the summer showcase circuit.”

He’s also been called “the American Ohtani” according to The Washington Post’s Spencer Nusbaum, who wrote a profile of Eldridge in April. The label is a striking one, given the unprecedented modern achievements made by Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani as both a pitcher and hitter at the MLB level.

He can reportedly touch 95-96 mph with his fastball, and “has some serious raw power” as a left-handed hitter.

Law also added that Eldridge “supposedly wants to go to a team that will also let him pitch,” which could make him a potentially polarizing prospect (though, given Ohtani’s success, it may have become a more realistic expectation).

Trivia: Can you name the pitcher who has given up the most home runs in MLB history?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He pitched half a season for the Red Sox before being traded to the Mariners for Darren Bragg.

More from Boston.com:

Tour de France drama: The combined winners of the last three Tours — Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar— are already battling for the 2023 title. Stage 6 proved to be another epic battle with Pogačar, who had been on the defensive, hitting back to win the stage with a powerful attack on the final climb of the day. Though he won the day, Pogačar still trails Vingegaard by 25 seconds in the race for the yellow jersey.

What an ending to stage 6 of #TDF2023!



We're in for a real battle between Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard. pic.twitter.com/TnlwDyQ4rd — NBC Sports Cycling (@NBCSCycling) July 6, 2023

Some additional details of DeVante Parker’s new contract:

DeVante Parker’s new 3-year deal with Patriots is worth base value of $17.1m, with $9.1m fully guaranteed over 2 seasons.



Has $4.59m in game-day roster bonuses and $15.9m in NLTBE incentives (play-time, catches, yards, All Pro) for max value of $33m.



Also has an injury waiver — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) July 7, 2023

On this day: In 1936, the National League — in its fourth attempt — finally beat the American League in an All-Star Game. Held at what was then known as “National League Park” (now Nickerson Field), the Boston Bees (now the Atlanta Braves) were the home team.

A burst of offense in the bottom of the fifth (in the form of an Augie Galan home run and a Joe “Ducky” Medwick RBI single) paced the National League to a 4-0 lead. The American League struck back in the seventh — via a Lou Gehrig solo home run and Luke Appling’s two-run single — but it was not enough. Red Sox starter Lefty Grove took the 4-3 loss to the crosstown Braves and the National League, while Dizzy Dean (the NL starter) pitched three scoreless innings for the win.

Daily highlight: Jordan Brewer made a diving catch for the Astros’ Double-A affiliate (the Corpus Christi Hooks) on Thursday.

JORDAN BREWER. MY GOODNESS.



T9 | SA 1 CC 2 pic.twitter.com/1mfDQzRs4M — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) July 7, 2023

Trivia answer: Jamie Moyer