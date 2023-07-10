Morning Sports Update Matt Turner paid tribute to Revolution fan Malia Jusczyk following U.S. Gold Cup win Turner, who helped the U.S. advance in the Gold Cup by saving multiple penalty kicks, dedicated his performance to Jusczyk, a Revolution fan who recently passed away. Matt Turner's shirt carried the message "RIP Malia," paying tribute to Revolution fan Malia Jusczyk, who recently passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Red Sox completed the three-game sweep of the Athletics with a 4-3 win on Sunday. Boston has now won five in a row heading into the MLB All-Star break.

Elsewhere this weekend, the New England Free Jacks won the 2023 Major League Rugby title, defeating the San Diego Legion in Saturday’s championship 25-24. The game was a dramatic clash of the league’s top two teams, with New England inside center La Roux Malan scoring the deciding try in the 77th minute.

And the Boston Renegades advanced to the Women’s Football Alliance final yet again, crushing the Alabama Fire 58-6 on Saturday to win the conference championship.

Matt Turner’s Gold Cup win came with a poignant dedication: On Sunday, the United States men’s soccer team defeated Canada in a dramatic quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, winning 3-2 on penalty kicks after the two teams were tied 2-2 following extra time.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner, who rose to prominence playing for the Revolution prior to his 2022 move to English club Arsenal, made two penalty kick saves for the U.S. to help clinch the win.

Every PK between the U.S. and Canada 🎯



Watch as the @USMNT's Matt Turner shines bright! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XPE4SdlRES — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 10, 2023

After the game, Turner revealed a message he wrote on the shirt he wore under his goalkeeper jersey: “R.I.P Malia.”

It was a reference to Malia Jusczyk, a Revolution fan from Plainville, Mass. who recently passed away in June at the age of 14 after a prolonged battle against cancer.

Turner met Jusczyk in 2021 when he was with the Revolution. The two bonded following a game in which he also made a penalty kick save in a win over Orlando City:

Turner explained his message about Jusczyk on Sunday following the U.S. game.

“As professional athletes, you have a platform,” Turner said. “For me, I used to use that platform a lot more frequently, dealing with kids with cancer. There was one I met named Malia, and it just came to my attention recently that she passed away. Honestly I felt terrible because I hadn’t been there as much for her really after seeing her at Gillette Stadium. God rest her soul, may she rest in peace and much love to her family, and know that every day me and my family are thinking of her.”

He also shared a message on social media, thanking Jusczyk for “smiling down on us all.”

Rest in peace @MaliaJusczyk thank you for smiling down on us all 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/YeXFUxWofK — Matt Turner (@headdturnerr) July 10, 2023

The U.S. will play Panama in the Gold Cup semifinal on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Trivia: According to Opta Stats, Matt Turner became the first U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper to make multiple saves in a penalty kick shootout since 2002. Can you name the U.S. goalkeeper who achieved the feat (also against Canada) in 2002?

(Answer at the bottom)

Hint: He played most of his career in England, but returned to play in MLS when he joined the then-expansion Seattle Sounders ahead of the 2009 season.

More from Boston.com:

Another Revolution connection: Before Turner’s heroics in the penalty kick shootout, the U.S. found a late goal against Canada thanks to a perfect cross from Revolution left back DeJuan Jones, who helped forward Brandon Vasquez (momentarily) break the deadlock.

Wembyanyama showed his potential: After getting off to a slow start in his NBA Summer League debut, NBA No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama found his footing in his second game on Sunday. Though the Spurs still lost to the Trail Blazers, San Antonio fans will be content in the knowledge that the new franchise player put up 27 points with 12 rebounds and three blocks.

On this day: In 1999, the United States women’s soccer team won the World Cup on home soil in front of more than 90,000 fans at the Rose Bowl. After grinding through 120 minutes of 0-0 deadlock (including extra time), the U.S. won the title over China on penalty kicks.

Brandi Chastain clinched it, nailing her kick before striking the now iconic celebration after removing her jersey. Yet as U.S. fans will remember, the game might never have reached penalty kicks (and Chastain’s triumphant moment) had it not been for the heroics of Connecticut native Kristine Lilly.

Lilly, who remains the most capped player (man or woman) in international soccer history, was perfectly placed on the goal-line during a Chinese corner kick in extra time. She shuffled inside after the kick, and cleared the ball off the line when China’s Fan Yunjie thought she had headed in the winner. Because FIFA had adopted “golden goal” rules in that era, a Chinese goal in extra time would’ve been a World Cup winner. Instead, Lilly saved the U.S. from defeat, allowing for the eventual victory on penalties.

Here’s a look back at the moment, along with comments from Lilly:

EIGHT DAYS TO GO!



Moment No. 8️⃣: There'd be no Brandi Chastain penalty if if it wasn't for @KristineLilly's CLUTCH goal-line heroics in extra time of the '99 final 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/di0fYGhHON — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 30, 2019

Daily highlight: Speaking of the U.S. women’s team, Trinity Rodman scored twice in the 2-0 World Cup send-off win over Wales on Sunday, including this perfectly placed finish in the top corner.

Trivia answer: Kasey Keller