Morning Sports Update Richard Seymour enjoyed some dramatic moments during his latest World Series of Poker run The former Patriots defensive lineman knocked out multiple players during one particularly tense hand. Richard Seymour, seen here at his 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, finished inside the top-300 at the 2023 World Series of Poker. AP Photo/David Richard

The National League rallied to defeat the American League 3-2 in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. It was the first National League win since 2012.

Tonight, the Revolution host Atlanta United at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Richard Seymour’s run at the World Series of Poker: It’s been an enjoyable 12 months for former Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last summer, and recently produced some highlights at the 2023 World Series of Poker.

Seymour, 43, isn’t new to poker’s “Main Event,” having finished 131st in 2019. He was drawn to the game to help satiate his “competitive drive” after retiring from football.

On Day Four of this year’s tournament, Seymour survived a nervous moment when he went all-in with pocket kings.

Later in his run, the three-time Super Bowl champion eliminated two players in one dramatic hand.

Unfortunately for Seymour, his run came to an end near the conclusion of an eventful Day Five. He eventually went all-in with a suited hand of ace-jack. Though he picked up an ace on the flop, his opponent (who had pocket sixes) caught another six to make trips, winning the hand.

In the end, Seymour exited with a top-300 finish out of more than 8,000 entrants.

Trivia: As a rookie in the 2001 season, Richard Seymour started for the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI at defensive tackle. Can you name the other defensive tackle who started for New England that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a second-round pick by New England in 1997.

An inspiring run: Elena Svitolina, who reached Wimbledon this year with a wild-card invitation (and is nine months removed from giving birth to her daughter, Skai), is one win away from the finals after upsetting the current world No. 1, Iga Swiatek.

Svitolina, who is Ukrainian (and recently took time off from tennis partly to advocate for her war-torn homeland), has also retained a sense of humor through it all. The former third ranked player in the world joked about having to miss a Harry Styles concert she had tickets to — though Styles has promised her a spot at a future show — and had a succinct response when asked how she intended to prepare for the semifinal on Thursday.

“Well, first of all,” Svitolina quipped, “I’m going to have a beer, probably.”

"HOW ABOUT THAT!" 😲



A stunning @ElinaSvitolina backhand on the run is today's Play of the Day, presented by @BarclaysUK#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Oe4osRPUXx — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023

Also at Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic rallied to continue his relentless run for an eighth win at the All England Club. Though he was challenged in Tuesday’s match, Djokovic had a defiant message for his challengers.

“They want to win, but it ain’t happening.”

The quest for number eight continues. @DjokerNole comes from a set down to defeat Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to his 46th Grand Slam semi-final 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/SfkYzYzm7b — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2023

On this day: In 2018, Mookie Betts concluded a 13-pitch at-bat by crushing a grand slam over the Green Monster in a 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Daily highlight: Elias Diaz, who at 32 made his first All-Star Game, ended up winning MVP after he hit the game-winning home run.

Trivia answer: Brandon Mitchell