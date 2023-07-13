Morning Sports Update Jayson Tatum joined Drake onstage at TD Garden concert The Boston crowd enjoyed Tatum's unexpected cameo. Jayson Tatum, seen here at a Sky-Aces WNBA game in June, joined Drake onstage at his recent TD Garden concert. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Revolution scored a pair of early goals and held on for a 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Wednesday. With the win, New England moved into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Also from Wednesday, the Celtics rallied to defeat the Lakers 95-90 in NBA Summer League action.

Tomorrow, the Red Sox return from the All-Star break, beginning a three-game series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

Jayson Tatum joined Drake onstage: During Drake’s Wednesday concert at TD Garden, he brought a special guest onstage that struck a particularly popular note with the local crowd: Jayson Tatum.

It produced a predictable roar of approval:

“I got my brother Jayson Tatum with me,” Drake told the crowd.

Tatum was fittingly introduced to the soundtrack of Drake’s “Look What You Done.”

Tatum was even seen dancing a bit in a luxury suite at TD Garden, moving particularly to Drake’s hit songs “Way 2 Sexy” and “Headlines.”

It’s already been a busy offseason for the Celtics, with the team making several consequential moves (and reportedly making progress toward signing Jaylen Brown to a contract extension).

But before Tatum and the Celtics begin the grind of an NBA season again, the team’s 25-year-old superstar was able to enjoy a night at his home arena from the more relaxed perspective of simply being a fan.

Trivia: Drake shares a birthday (Oct. 24) with what former Patriots standout? (Today is a particularly good day to use the hint, obviously).

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He totaled over 11,000 rushing yards in his career, helping the Patriots win Super Bowl XXXIX.

More from Boston.com:

Jordan Walsh’s big night: The Celtics rookie has made a strong early impression, leading Boston’s comeback win over the Lakers on Wednesday with 25 points and eight rebounds.

On this day: In 1999, Pedro Martinez left an iconic impression on the MLB All-Star Game, striking out five in two innings (the sixth out was recorded when American League catcher Ivan Rodriguez completed a strikeout-throw-out double play).

Held at Fenway Park, the American League — with Martinez as MVP — defeated the National League 4-1.

Daily highlight: Matt Polster opened the scoring for the Revolution on Wednesday night with a well-placed rocket.

Trivia answer: Corey Dillon