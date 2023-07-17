Morning Sports Update Patriots’ offer to DeAndre Hopkins reportedly ‘wasn’t in the same ballpark’ as Titans Despite "good vibes," Hopkins and New England reportedly couldn't agree to a deal. DeAndre Hopkins visited the Patriots but is reportedly set to sign with the Titans. AP Photo/Bart Young

The Red Sox defeated the Cubs 11-5 on Sunday, taking two of three from Chicago to earn a 50th win in 2023. The Red Sox, now 50-44, are equal with the Yankees in the standings (though both clubs are tied for last in the American League East).

The Patriots report to training camp a week from Tuesday (July 25), with the first practice set to get underway on the 26th.

DeAndre Hopkins and the Patriots: On Sunday, the Titans reportedly agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a two-year, $26 million contract that could be worth up to $32 million with incentives.

Hopkins, 31, was seen as a target for the Patriots, who are now left to ponder potential alternative options among remaining free agent wide receivers.

Explaining why New England came up short in its bid to add the five-time All-Pro, ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler provided some detail.

“Patriots stayed in consistent contact with DeAndre Hopkins’ camp through free agency process, but their base financial package wasn’t in the same ballpark as what Titans offered,” Fowler tweeted on Sunday. “The good vibes between [New England] and Hopkins from his team visit never translated to a workable deal.”

Hopkins, who Bill Belichick has been complimentary of over the years, visited New England in June.

Instead, he now seems set to take the field for a former Belichick player — now the Titans’ head coach — in Mike Vrabel.

Trivia: According to ESPN Stats & Info, Masataka Yoshida became the third Red Sox rookie to compile multiple games with at least six runs batted in since 1920 (when RBIs became an official stat). Walt Dropo was the first Red Sox rookie to achieve the feat, doing so three times in the 1950 season. Can you name the most recent player example before Yoshida?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: It happened in 2017 from a player who was selected by Boston in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Arkansas, and who technically made his MLB debut in 2016.

Carlos Alcaraz topped Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon: The 20-year-old Spaniard ended Djokovic’s 45-match winning streak on Centre Court, the longest since the venue opened in 1922.

On this day: In 1930, Fall River native Bert Patenaude became the first player to score a hat-trick in World Cup history as the United States unexpectedly defeated 1929 Copa America champions Paraguay, 3-0. It would help the underdog U.S. eventually advance to the semifinals before falling to Argentina.

Unfortunately for Patenaude, who at just 20 years of age was the youngest player on the U.S. team, official FIFA records failed to reflect his full accomplishments for decades. According to FIFA, Patenaude had scored twice, and the team’s second goal was credited to fellow American Tom Florie.

It wasn’t until the early 1990s when North American soccer historian Colin Jose petitioned an official change from FIFA that Patenaude (eventually) was given his due: Standing first in the illustrious line of players — men and women — who have tallied three goals in a World Cup game.

Daily highlight: Alex Isola helped the Wichita Wind Surge (a Twins minor league affiliate) win Sunday on a walk-off inside-the-park home run.

WALK-OFF INSIDE THE PARK HOME RUN!



Alex Isola just hit an inside the park walk-off home run to win an absolutely electric ball game!



F10: Wichita 13 | Springfield 12 pic.twitter.com/JLVvUPfCAE — Wichita Wind Surge (@WindSurgeICT) July 16, 2023

Trivia answer: Andrew Benintendi