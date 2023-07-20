Morning Sports Update Here are the updated Patriots coaching titles for the 2023 season Joe Judge was given a new role. Joe Judge during a Patriots minicamp session. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost to the Athletics 6-5 on Wednesday, as Brayan Bello had a rare off-night, allowing a trio of Oakland home runs. Boston returns home to begin a three-game series against the Mets on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Women’s World Cup began on Thursday. Co-hosts New Zealand started by pulling an upset, defeating Norway 1-0. Fellow co-hosts Australia followed with a 1-0 win over Ireland. The United States begins its quest to win an unprecedented third straight World Cup on Friday at 9 p.m.

This weekend, the Boston Renegades will play for yet another Women’s Football Alliance championship. Boston, rolling on a 39-game winning streak, faces the St. Louis Slam at the Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio at 1 p.m on Saturday.

The Patriots’ updated coaching roles: While there was perhaps more mystery surrounding the specific roles of Patriots coaches one year ago — when it wasn’t initially clear which of the Matt Patricia-Joe Judge partnership would call plays on offense — the 2023 coaching roster nonetheless presents some interesting updates.

As was originally spotted by Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald, the Patriots updated the team’s website on Thursday.

Here’s a quick look at some of the new additions and changes:

Joe Judge : Assistant head coach

: Assistant head coach Keith Jones : NFL coaching fellowship/defense

: NFL coaching fellowship/defense Adrian Klemm : Offensive line

: Offensive line Will Lawing : Tight end

: Tight end Bill O’Brien : Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks

: Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks Evan Rothstein: Assistant quarterbacks

Judge’s title in 2022 was “offensive assistant/quarterbacks.” With O’Brien back, the former special teams coach may be returning to a version of that role, having been spotted working with the group during spring practices..

Rothstein, an offensive assistant last season, is now assistant quarterbacks coach.

Jones, Klemm, Lawing, and O’Brien were each added to the staff during the offseason.

Patriots training camp practices begin on Wednesday, July 26.

The WooSox turned a triple play: Worcester pulled off the impressive feat in an 11-5 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday. It was the first triple play in team history.

🚨 TRIPLE PLAY 🚨



Dalbec ➡️ Sogard ➡️ Scott pic.twitter.com/wvJ82rAJFg — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 20, 2023

On this day: In 2016, Hanley Ramirez hit three home runs as the Red Sox defeated the Giants 11-7.

Daily highlight: Hannah Wilkinson gave co-hosts New Zealand a fairy tale start to the World Cup on Thursday as the Football Ferns stunned Norway 1-0. It’s New Zealand’s first World Cup win — men or women — in the nation’s history.

Here’s Andres Cantor’s appropriately amped call of the goal: