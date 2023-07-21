Morning Sports Update Celtics reportedly not interested in including Malcolm Brogdon in trade offers "I don’t know if that changes down the line, but we didn’t get anywhere." Malcolm Brogdon and Duncan Robinson during the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Sun defeated the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, 82-71. Connecticut will play the Dream again tomorrow at 1 p.m.

The Red Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Mets tonight at 7:10 p.m.

At 9 p.m. EST tonight, the United States women’s soccer team begins its quest to win an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup with a group stage game against Vietnam.

On Saturday at. 1 p.m., the Renegades will play for another Women’s Football Alliance National Championship, this time facing the St. Louis Slam at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Boston is going for its fifth straight title.

Also on Saturday (at 7:30 p.m.), the Revolution will play the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena in the first game of the Leagues Cup.

The latest on Malcolm Brogdon: Earlier in the Celtics’ offseason, it appeared that Boston was potentially on the verge of trading guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Brogdon, 30, was acquired by the Celtics a year ago, excelled in his first season with Boston. In a role where he mostly came off the bench, Brogdon ended up winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

Yet after the decision to trade Marcus Smart, Boston is reportedly steering teams away from Brogdon as a trade piece.

According to Celtics reporter Steve Bulpett, the team is now “shutting down” any interested parties.

“We asked about him and we were told he’s a valued member of their team,” Bulpett said he was told by a league source. Per the source, “that’s where [the conversation] ended.”

“I don’t know if that changes down the line, but we didn’t get anywhere,” Bulpett was told.” And I’m pretty sure we aren’t the only team that got that response.”

With the roster more balanced following the Smart trade, Boston might have shifted priorities. The team, for example, is currently trying to work out a contract extension for Jaylen Brown.

Trivia: In 2017, Malcolm Brogdon became the first NBA player to win Rookie of the Year as a second-round pick since it had last occurred in 1965. Can you name the player who won it that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Drafted out of Grambling State by the Knicks, he helped New York win a pair of titles in 1970 and 1973. He is famously remembered for playing in Game 7 of the 1970 finals despite carrying an injury.

The latest from Elly De La Cruz: The talented rookie fired a 99 mph throw into home plate to help get the out in a 5-1 win over the Giants.

On this day: In 2004, Manny Ramirez created a now-iconic moment in Red Sox history with his decision to insert himself as an extra cut-off throw in the outfield relay.

Daily highlight: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not only made the catch but got the ball back to first base for the double play.

That's Gold Glove Vladdy at first base 🌟 #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/EP2BhK3qxD — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 20, 2023

Trivia answer: Willis Reed