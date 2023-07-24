Morning Sports Update Red Sox draft picks already ‘close friends,’ excited to play together "This is a dream come true we might get to play a decade together." Nazzan Zanetello and Antonio Anderson are already excited to play alongside each other. Alex Speier/Boston Globe

The Red Sox defeated the Mets 6-1 on Sunday, with seven Boston pitchers combining to limit New York’s offense.

From the weekend: The Boston Renegades won a fifth consecutive Women’s Football Alliance championship on Saturday, defeating the St. Louis Slam 35-7. It’s the 40th straight win for Boston’s latest football dynasty.

We win the #WFAPro #NationalChampionship by a score of 35-7 over the St. Louis Slam! pic.twitter.com/szF1E7okrI — Boston Renegades 🏈 (@GoRenegades) July 22, 2023

Red Sox draft picks are excited to be teammates: On Saturday, the Red Sox signed the team’s second and third-round picks from the 2023 MLB Draft.

Nazzan Zanetello (50th overall) and Antonio Anderson (83rd overall) were at Fenway Park on Sunday following the announcement, taking batting practice prior to Boston’s Sunday night game against the Mets.

As tough as it can be to quickly acclimate to the pressure and scrutiny of life as a top MLB pick, the duo noted that — despite growing up in different places — they already have a history playing together.

“It’s just surreal, being with Antonio,” Zanetello told Mac Cerullo of The Boston Herald. “Playing with him the last two summers, all the summer events with him, Breakthrough, Dream Series, PG, you name it we were together. So to be here still together, being drafted together and rooming together down in Fort Myers, means a lot to me.”

Anderson was called to join a club team Zanetello played for two years earlier when extra players were needed for the Atlanta-based tournament. Anderson, who attended North Atlanta High School, quickly developed a friendship with his now-Red Sox organization teammate.

“We’ve been bonding ever since,” Anderson told Cerullo. “Now we’re close friends.”

Both players will now head to the team’s facility in Fort Myers and potentially begin playing minor league baseball in August.

“This is a dream come true we might get to play a decade together,” said Anderson. “It’s exciting to do all of this together.”

Trivia: Prior to being drafted by (and signing with) the Red Sox, Antonio Anderson was committed to play college baseball for Georgia Tech. What two former Red Sox were once teammates on a Georgia Tech team that made it all the way to the 1994 College World Series National Championship game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: They are also both in the Cape Cod League Hall of Fame.

Sea Dogs no-hitter: For the second time in 2023, the Red Sox Double-A affiliate recorded a no-hitter. Coming in a 6-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, No. 11 rated Red Sox prospect Wikelman Gonzalez led the way in a group effort, pitching six innings and striking out 10. Brendan Cellucci (two innings) and Luis Guerrero (one inning) combined to close it out.

"Lightning has struck twice for Portland!" ⚡️



The @PortlandSeaDogs — led by a 10-K performance over 6 IP from No. 11 @RedSox prospect Wikelman Gonzalez — complete the club's second no-hitter since May 5! pic.twitter.com/KzqfiI1iKd — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 23, 2023

Rafael Devers mic’d up delivered: The Red Sox third baseman narrated his pop-up catch with enjoyable enthusiasm.

"Aye Yai Yai" 😅



Rafael Devers mic'd up was comedy 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/KPjJgrLOHy — ESPN (@espn) July 24, 2023

From Friday: Lionel Messi capped his debut for Inter Miami by scoring the game-winning goal against Cruz Azul.

On this day: In 2004, the Red Sox and Yankees met at Fenway Park in one of the most memorable games in the history of the iconic rivalry. Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek got into it after the former was hit by a Bronson Arroyo pitch.

Following the fight, Boston managed to rally, winning an instant classic 11-10 on a Bill Mueller walk-off home run (hit against Mariano Rivera) in the bottom of the ninth inning. It proved to be a turning point in what became the first World Series-winning season in 86 years.

Daily highlight: An early candidate for goal of the tournament in the World Cup came from Brazil, with Beatriz Zaneratto scoring after a clever back-heel assist from Ary Borges.

BRAZILIAN SOCCER AT ITS FINEST 🇧🇷



Bia Zaneratto makes it three for Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/DT0c5838Rk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 24, 2023

Trivia answer: Nomar Garciaparra, Jason Varitek