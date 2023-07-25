Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick provided a brief update on Jack Jones as Patriots training camp gets underway Jones pleaded not guilty in June to nine counts of weapons violations after he was arrested at Logan Airport. Jack Jones during his arraignment on gun charges at East Boston Municipal Court in June, 2023. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool

The Red Sox face the Braves tonight (7:10 p.m.) at Fenway Park in the first of a two-game series.

Tomorrow, the Revolution host Liga MX side Atlético San Luis at Gillette Stadium in the second game of the Leagues Cup group stage.

Bill Belichick’s update on Jack Jones: The Patriots are set to open training camp this week, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday. As part of the season’s start, Bill Belichick spoke to the media on Tuesday morning.

Among the questions he was asked, Belichick briefly discussed the status of cornerback Jack Jones.

Jones, 25, was arrested in June after a pair of firearms and ammunition was reportedly discovered in his bag during a security check at Logan Airport. He was charged with nine counts of weapons violations, and is due back in court on Aug. 18 for a probable cause hearing.

He remains a member of the Patriots for now, according to the team’s coach.

“Jack will be out there,” Belichick said.

He was equally succinct when asked a follow-up question about Jones.

“We can’t talk about it,” Belichick responded. “It’s a legal process.”

Jones was a fourth-round pick by New England in 2022, notching a pair of interceptions in his rookie season.

Trivia: Devin McCourty wore No. 32 from 2010 until the end of his accomplished career (the 2022 season). Prior to McCourty, four other players wore No. 32 during Bill Belichick’s time as head coach. Can you name the one who notched a 1,000-yard rushing season while in New England?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was the first Patriots 1,000-yard rusher of the Belichick era.

Katie Ledecky is unparalleled: The 26-year-old continues to notch records and unprecedented accomplishments at the World Championships.

THAT'S KATIE LEDECKY!@katieledecky is the first person to win five world titles in two different events AND she ties Michael Phelps for the most individual world golds in swimming (15).



And she won this 1500m free world title by 17 seconds. 🤯 #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/y6WeHj99IJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 25, 2023

Taylor Twellman’s thoughts on Kylian Mbappe: The former Revolution forward (now an ESPN analyst) weighed in on the world record offer made to the French superstar by Saudi team Al Hilal.

On this day: In 1941, Lefty Grove notched the 300th (and, as it turned out, final) win of his Hall of Fame career. Though he allowed six runs (five earned), Grove pitched a complete game in a 10-6 Red Sox win over Cleveland.

Daily highlight: Mitchell Santner helped the Texas Super Kings to a win (and a playoff spot) in Major League Cricket with a tremendous catch on Monday.

MITCHELL SANTNER, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE⁉️



ABSOLUTELY MIND-BOGGLING 🤯CATCH by the KIWI!🥝



1⃣6⃣5⃣/8⃣ (19.4) pic.twitter.com/qZXndU5BRH — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 24, 2023

Trivia answer: Antowain Smith