Morning Sports Update Mexican soccer team made a Deflategate joke ahead of game vs. Revolution at Gillette Stadium Atlético San Luis will face the Revolution on Wednesday night in the Leagues Cup. The official footballs used in Super Bowl XLIX following the Patriots' Deflategate controversy. Atlético San Luis referenced Deflategate prior to a game against the Revolution at Gillette Stadium. AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

The Red Sox defeated the Braves 7-1 on Tuesday, with five Boston pitchers combining to yield just one run.

Two other major Boston sports stories from Tuesday occurred away from the day-to-day scores. The first was Patrice Bergeron calling time on his legendary career after 19 seasons with the Bruins.

The second was the Celtics agreeing to a record-setting five-year contract extension with Jaylen Brown.

Tonight, the Revolution face Atlético San Luis at Gillette Stadium in the Leagues Cup group stage. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Also tonight, the United States women’s soccer team will play the Netherlands at 9 p.m. in the second game of the World Cup group stage.

Advertisement:

The Deflategate references continue: Ahead of Wednesday’s Leagues Cup clash between the Revolution and Liga MX side Atlético San Luis, the Mexican team’s social media decided to have a little fun while at Gillette Stadium.

The infamous Deflategate controversy — when the Patriots were accused of violating NFL rules by deflating footballs — proved an irresistible reference for San Luis.

“They say that little things happen to the balls here,” a translation of the social media message read. If the Deflategate reference wasn’t direct enough, San Luis also tagged the Colts (the team that accused the Patriots of the rules violation following the 2015 AFC Championship Game).

“In any case, we already reviewed them so that the same thing does not happen to us as to the Colts.”

Dicen que aquí le pasan cositas a los balones. 🫣⚽️



De todas formas ya los revisamos para que no nos pase lo mismo que a los @Colts. 🙊#ConAlmaPotosina #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/WRdB88JQui — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) July 26, 2023

San Luis and the Revolution have embraced the (newly expanded) international competition being contested between MLS and Liga MX over the next month. Both teams have sampled local foods, with San Luis giving clam chowder and lobster rolls a try.

¡Probando el Lobster Roll y la sopa de almejas cortesía del @NERevolution! 🦞🌭🍵



Nuestro cuerpo técnico probó un original bocadillo de langosta llamado "Lobster Roll", además de la "sopa de almejas", que es perfecta para combatir el frío. 🇺🇸#ConAlmaPotosina #LeaguesCup2023 https://t.co/TdAfGseWFR — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) July 26, 2023

The Revolution enter Wednesday night needing a result. In New England’s first group stage game — played at Red Bull Arena on Saturday — Bruce Arena’s team secured a scoreless draw against New York. But since the format of the Leagues Cup requires that no game end in a tie, New England eventually lost on penalty kicks.

Advertisement:

A regulation win or a penalty kick win should be enough for the Revolution to advance as one of the top two teams in the group. A defeat would ensure that New England crash out of the Cup, and enter a multi-week break before MLS regular season games resume in August.

Trivia: The Revolution won a previous edition of an MLS-Liga MX competition: The 2008 North American SuperLiga. Who was New England’s top scorer in the tournament, notching three goals?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was named to the MLS Best XI four times: 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009.

More from Boston.com:

Not their best moment: The Red Sox hit into a bizarre 8-3-5 triple play on Tuesday night. The last time a triple play of that kind occurred was in 1884 (involving the then-Boston Beaneaters).

Another day, another vintage Messi performance: In his second game with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-0 win.

A joy to watch—unless you're a defender.



Rewind all of Messi's moments from a two-goal, one-assist showing against Atlanta in @LeaguesCup action. pic.twitter.com/MxkGHjIDAf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2023

On this day: In 1936, the Red Sox defeated the Tigers 10-3 behind a pair of Jimmie Foxx home runs. Across town, the Boston “Bees” (later, the Braves) played in front of 41,596. It was the largest crowd at a National League game since 1930. Boston split the doubleheader with Cardinals.

Daily highlight: Katie McCabe got Ireland on the board early with an Olimpico goal (scoring directly from a corner kick), though the Canadians eventually rallied for a 2-1 win.

OH MY GOODNESS, OH MY OLIMPICO 🇮🇪



KATIE MCCABE WHAT A WAY TO SCORE YOUR FIRST GOAL IN A FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP! pic.twitter.com/OFWwbMGd8W — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 26, 2023

Trivia answer: Shalrie Joseph