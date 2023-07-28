Morning Sports Update Mike Gesicki gave a positive early review of Bill O’Brien as Patriots offensive coordinator O'Brien is trying to reset the Patriots' offense in 2023. Mike Gesicki gave his early impression of the Bill O'Brien Patriots offensive scheme and coaching. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Tonight, the Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Giants in San Francisco.

First pitch is set for 10:15 p.m.

Mike Gesiski’s thoughts on Bill O’Brien: Several days into Patriots training camp, it already seems clear that Bill O’Brien is decidedly in charge of the offense.

Whether or not that turns out to be successful remains to be seen, but the early reviews from Patriots players of the new offensive coordinator are positive.

“It’s been great,” tight end Mike Gesicki said. “Excited to be in a meeting room with him, just breaking things down, [and] the energy he brings on the field.

“He’s very consistent so far,” Gesicki added of O’Brien. “He’s been around a lot of very successful tight ends, and I think for me, personally, just the way he sees things, the way he communicates things to the tight end position has helped a lot.”

Gesicki signed with New England in the offseason as a free agent on a one-year deal. He joins the Patriots from another AFC East team, the Dolphins.

“It’s fun to be around a guy like that who’s been kind of around a lot of successful guys,” Gesicki explained, “because he kind of gives some tidbits that are huge for me.”

O’Brien’s task is to turn around an offense that stagnating for much of 2022. New England ended last season out of the playoffs, with the offense ranking 17th in scoring and the 26th in total yards.

The first measuring stick for the Patriots will be the slate of preseason games. New England opens the preseason on Aug. 10 at Gillette Stadium against the Texans.

Hunter Henry is one of many players on offense that are glad Bill O'Brien is here pic.twitter.com/JQo3MpWr4I — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 28, 2023

Trivia: Mike Gesicki was a prolific tight end in college at Penn State. In his senior season, he totaled 57 receptions in 13 games for 563 yards and nine touchdown catches. He was named to the watchlist for the John Mackey Award (given to college football’s top tight end), but did not ultimately win. Can you name the tight end who did win the award that year (in 2017)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: In 2021, he set his franchise’s single-season record for both receptions and receiving yards.

More from Boston.com:

Shohei Ohtani making the historic look routine: The Angels superstar pitched a complete game shutout in the first game of a Thursday doubleheader against the Tigers. In the second game, he hit two home runs to propel a two-game sweep.

On this day: In 1903, both Boston baseball teams defeated their New York counterparts. The Boston Americans (now the Red Sox) defeated the New York Highlanders (now the Yankees) 3-0 at the Huntington Avenue Baseball Grounds, with Boston starter Tom Hughes pitching a complete game shutout.

And down at the Polo Grounds in Upper Manhattan, the Beaneaters (now the Atlanta Braves), defeated the other then-New York team (now the San Francisco Giants) by a 5-3 final score. Vic Willis of Boston out-dueled future Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson pitching for New York.

Daily highlight: Nick Hardy destroyed his club on the approach shot, but made it worth it (sort of) by improbably making birdie on the hole.

Trivia answer: Mark Andrews