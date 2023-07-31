Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on some of the new faces on the Patriots’ coaching staff Belichick revamped the coaching staff following a disappointing 2022 season. Bill O'Brien watching Mac Jones at Patriots training camp on July 28. O'Brien is one of several new Patriots coaches in 2023. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Red Sox rallied with two runs in the eighth inning on Sunday, but the Giants managed to force extra innings before winning 4-3 on a 10th inning walk-off.

Today, the Red Sox will be in Seattle to begin a three-game series against the Mariners at 9:40 p.m.

Tomorrow at 3 a.m., the United States women’s soccer team faces Portugal in a vital group stage game at the Women’s World Cup.

Bill Belichick’s thoughts on new Patriots coaches: One of the subplots of the Patriots’ 2023 season will be how the team reacts to several additions to the coaching staff.

Following a turbulent 2022 — particularly from an offensive coaching standpoint — it will be important for offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm (among others) to make an impact.

Asked about how the new coaches are fairing so far, Bill Belichick gave positive reviews.

“Bill’s great to work with,” Belichick said of O’Brien at a press availability prior to Monday’s practice. Though he’s a new face in 2023, this will actually be O’Brien’s second tenure with New England (having previously served in the same role in the 2011 season).

“Really experienced coach, has a good feel for all aspects of the game,” Belichick noted of O’Brien. “He’s been a head coach, different than what it was the last time. He’s had that experience of handling all types of things besides just being an offensive coordinator. He has a lot of experience, a lot of confidence. It’s great to have Bill.”

Klemm, who won three Super Bowls as a player with the Patriots from 2000 through the 2004 season, arrived back in New England in February after leaving a coaching role at the University of Oregon.

“Adrian’s good. He’s a smart guy, good fundamental coach, has coached a lot of NFL players in college and obviously coached the Steelers for a couple years,” Belichick explained. “So he has a good level of playing and coaching experience, coaching a lot of good players in some different systems.

“Just a well-rounded coach, good background with Dante [Scarnecchia], so a lot of fundamentals that we believe in, have coached here for a long time.”

The Revolution’s knockout round opponent: New England qualified for the next stage of the Leagues Cup, and will play Liga MX side Atlas on Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

We're set to take on @AtlasFC in the Round of 32 on Thursday Aug 3rd @GilletteStadium! #LeaguesCup2023 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 31, 2023

Jason McCourty’s preseason moment: The former Patriots safety (originally drafted by the Titans) remembered playing in the Hall of Fame game as a rookie in 2009.

The moment @JasonMcCourty realized he belonged in the NFL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1ibrAZnkLG — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 31, 2023

On this day: In 1997, the Red Sox traded relief pitcher Heathcliff Slocumb to the Mariners shortly after he took the loss in a 3-2 defeat to the Royals.

In return, the Red Sox received catcher Jason Varitek and pitcher Derek Lowe. Both players went on to become important pieces in the eventual 2004 Boston World Series winner.

Daily highlight: Linda Caicedo’s magical goal gave Colombia an unexpected lead against Germany in the group stage matchup at the Women’s World Cup on Sunday. After the Germans equalized, Manuela Vanegas provided a euphoric winner in stoppage time to help Colombia complete the 2-1 upset.