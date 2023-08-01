Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick discussed Patriots quarterbacks, joked about not being a ‘medical doctor’ "I'm not going to sit here and try to play fortune teller and look at a crystal ball," Belichick said of the team's injury statuses. Bill Belichick speaking to reporters at Patriots training camp. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

The Red Sox lost to the Mariners 6-2 on Monday. Nick Pivetta recorded 10 strikeouts in 7.1 innings, but was out-dueled by a collection of six Seattle pitchers.

The two teams will play again tonight in Seattle at 9:40 p.m.

At the World Cup, the United States women’s team advanced to the knockout stages with an unconvincing 0-0 draw against Portugal. The US will most likely face Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Bill Belichick’s thoughts from training camp: After several days of Patriots training camp, Bill Belichick has already re-settled into a familiar routine.

“Grinding through camp,” he quipped as he stepped up to the microphone to speak with reporters on Tuesday morning.

Among the issue the Patriots coach touched on during his press conference was the quarterback situation. Belichick was asked about comments he made in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio on Monday. In it, he said that presumptive starter Mac Jones and 2022 backup Bailey Zappe would be given “a chance to compete.”

Responding to his earlier comments, Belichick reiterated that the positional competition isn’t limited to quarterbacks.

“Everybody’s out here competing,” Belichick replied. “It’s all 90 guys. That’s what we’re all here for, just go out and compete.”

“I think my relationship is good with every player,” he added when asked about his rapport with Jones, noting that he speaks with the quarterback “every day.”

In a moment of Belichick levity, he gave a funny response when asked about an injury update regarding defensive lineman Calvin Anderson. Anderson was placed on the non-football injury list in late July,

“Look, I’m not a medical doctor,” joked Belichick. “I have my doctorate degrees that were honorary, but I’m not a medical doctor.”

He offered more on how New England approaches injury recoveries.

“It’s always hard in those situations,” Belichick said of the team’s injuries. “If everything goes perfectly, then that’s one thing. If something comes up, or there’s a setback or a change, then that’s something else.

“So I’m not going to sit here and try to play fortune teller and look at a crystal ball and say, ‘Well this guy’s going to be healthy on X date.’ I mean I can’t do that, he said. “If they’re better today, then we do more tomorrow. If they’re better tomorrow, then we do more the next day. If they get a setback, then we review it, revise it, and go forward. “

Bill Belichick = 🚫🩺

Trivia: According to Elias Sports Bureau, Jarren Duran became the first Red Sox player to score off of a steal of second base since the same feat was achieved on the exact same date in 1987. Can you name the player who pulled this off 36 years ago?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was a rookie for the Red Sox in 1987, and — after a lengthy career in which he amassed more than 2,100 career hits — returned to Boston in a limited bench role for the 2004 World Series-winning season.

As mentioned in today’s trivia, Jarren Duran scored after stealing second:

JUST JARREN DURAN THINGS.

On this day: In 1962, Bill Monbouquette tossed a no-hitter in a 1-0 Red Sox win over the White Sox.

Daily highlight: Austin Hays made a diving catch for the Orioles in Monday’s game against the Blue Jays. Baltimore emerged with a 4-2 win.

A moment for Austin Hays.

Trivia answer: Ellis Burks