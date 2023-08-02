Morning Sports Update Danilo Gallinari says he ‘can’t wait to play against Boston’ after Celtics-Wizards trade Gallinari was traded in June having never played for the Celtics following his ACL tear in 2022. Danilo Gallinari at his introductory Celtics press conference in 2022. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

The Red Sox scored a 6-4 win over the Mariners on Tuesday. Brayan Bello allowed four runs, but recorded seven strikeouts and got the win for Boston.

The MLB trade deadline was relatively quiet for the Red Sox, with the team adding infielder Luis Urías from the Brewers for minor leaguer Bradley Blalock. Boston, now 57-50, is currently 1.5 games back of the final American League wild-card spot.

Tomorrow, the Revolution host Atlas FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 32. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. New England will be without Bruce Arena. The club announced on Tuesday that the longtime head coach had been put on administrative leave pending an MLS investigation into “allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

Danilo Gallinari plots his revenge: Though Danilo Gallinari signed with the Celtics last summer, he never ended up playing for Boston after tearing his ACL prior to the start of the year.

Gallinari, 34, rehabbed for the rest of the season, but was unable to make it back on the court. In June, he exercised his player-option for the 2023-2024 season, hoping to finally make his Boston debut.

Yet it was not to be, as the Celtics traded him as part of the package to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards later in the offseason. Now in Washington — and away from a contending team — Gallinari is in the mood for some revenge.

On a recent episode of his podcast, “A cresta alta,” Gallinari was direct.

“I can’t wait to play against Boston,” Gallinari explained, via a Sky Sports translation. “As soon as the schedule comes out I will put an X for every time I play Boston against Boston.”

It’s an interesting position for Gallinari as he seemed to acknowledge the possibility that he might be dealt in Feb. ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

“We haven’t talked about the trade situation,” Gallinari told reporters on Feb. 8. “But I’m 34 years old, I’ve been in the league 15 years. Whatever happens, happens. It’s out of my control, and I’m focused in on my job.”

Still, as he looks ahead to a new team and a chance to make his NBA return, Gallinari is optimistic he’ll be back up to speed in time for the regular season.

“I’m excited, I’m ready to start the new season,” Gallo added regarding his comeback. “Right now I’m still in rehab so I’m not ready nowadays to play a basketball game, but the goal is to arrive for training camp 100 percent ready.”

Trivia: Prior to being drafted in the NBA in 2008, Danilo Gallinari played in Italy for Olimpia Milano. The Italian basketball club has retired three numbers in its history. Can you name the American who played for Olimpia from 1977-1990 whose No. 8 jersey is retired?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was Gallinari’s first NBA coach. He won NBA Coach of the Year twice (2005 and 2017) with two other teams.

Jarren Duran’s electrifying speed: The Red Sox centerfielder has been thriving recently, stretching a single into double on Tuesday night while also contributing defensively.

Duran showcasing his speed on offense AND defense! 💨 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/K7Rp7AJFhC — NESN (@NESN) August 2, 2023

On this day: In 2018, Steve Pearce hit three home runs in a 15-7 Red Sox win over the Yankees.

Daily highlight: Marta Cox gave Panama a brief lead against France at the World Cup on Wednesday, scoring one of the goals of the tournament off a free kick.

PANAMA TAKES THE 1-0 LEAD!



TAKE A BOW, MARTA COX 🇵🇦🤯 pic.twitter.com/cfl5rOEeRg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 2, 2023

Trivia answer: Mike D’Antoni