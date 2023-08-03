Morning Sports Update Tom Brady becomes a minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City Brady admitted he's "got a lot to learn," but that he does "know a few things about winning." Tom Brady is now a minority owner of Birmingham City Football Club. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Red Sox lost to the Mariners 6-3 on Wednesday. Coming up tomorrow at Fenway Park, Boston begins a three-game series against the Blue Jays.

Tonight, the Revolution host Liga MX side Atlas FC in the Leagues Cup Round of 32. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Tom Brady and Birmingham City Football Club: Tom Brady is keeping busy in retirement, announcing on Thursday morning that he’s become a minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City.

“So here’s the deal,” Brady began in a video post on his social media, “I’m officially coming on-board at Birmingham City Football Club.”

Brady is partnering with Knighthead Capital Management, which became majority owners of the club in July. His official title will be “Chairman of the New Advisory Board.”

Advertisement:

“As Chairman of the Advisory Board, Brady will apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the Club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs,” Birmingham City said in a team announcement. “In addition, Brady will work closely with the Board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities for the Club.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner retired from professional football for the second time earlier in 2023. Now he’s turning his attention to another football.

“Let’s just say, I’ve got a lot to learn,” Brady admitted in his announcement video about his knowledge of English soccer. “But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well.”

Birmingham City Football Club was founded in 1875, and currently plays in the EFL Championship (one level below the Premier League).

Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/lSEbzzpcBk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2023

It’s not Brady’s first venture into sports business (nor his first with Knighthead Capital). Both were involved in the ownership group of an expansion team in Major League Pickleball, which was announced in Oct. 2022.

More from Boston.com:

Triston Casas wins American League Rookie of the Month: Casas hit .349 with seven home runs and a 1.199 OPS in July.

We interrupt this game to bring you the AL Rookie of the Month for July…

TRISTON CASAS! pic.twitter.com/05s3fP6zxA — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 2, 2023

Messi watch: Lionel Messi netted two more goals for Inter Miami. He now has five goals in three games since joining the MLS side.

On this day: In 1978, the Red Sox and Yankees began with the resumption of a game from the previous day that had been suspended in the 15th inning. After tacking on two more extra frames, RBI singles from Rick Burleson and Jim Rice gave Boston a 7-5 win.

Advertisement:

In the actual game played on Aug. 3, the Red Sox won again over the Yankees in a rain-shortened 8-1 victory.

Daily highlight: Jacob Burke went full-extension to make the leaping catch for the Winston-Salem Dash.