Morning Sports Update ‘It’s just a bad call’: How the Royals reacted to a controversial moment prior to the Red Sox walk-off "I can’t think of being much more frustrated than that." Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro argues with first base umpire Vic Carapazza during Monday's game at Fenway Park. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox defeated the Royals 6-2 on Monday night thanks to Pablo Reyes’s walk-off grand slam.

It was a first home run of the season for Reyes, and couldn’t have come at a better time. Boston, five games back of the final American League wild-card spot, was finally able to get back in the win column after a four-game losing streak:

Elsewhere, the Revolution crashed out of the Leagues Cup on Monday after falling on penalty kicks to Liga MX side Querétaro.

The Royals’ reaction to the (non) checked swing call: The decisive inning during Monday’s Red Sox-Royals game came in final frame, culminating with Reyes hitting the walk-off grand slam.

Advertisement:

Yet it would never have happened without a controversial moment earlier in the inning. With two outs and two strikes, Kansas City reliever Carlos Hernández threw a full-count 100 mph fastball to Boston second baseman Luis Urías.

Urías tried to check his swing on a pitch that was out of the strike zone, but seemed to have broken his wrist (and thus committed to a swing, which would have resulted in a strikeout and sent the game to extra innings).

Luckily for Urías and the Red Sox, however, first-base umpire Vic Carapazza made the call that it had not been a swing. As a result, Urías drew a walk — extending the inning for Reyes to eventually be the Red Sox hero — and the Royals were left to ponder Carapazza’s decision.

“Well, obviously I thought he went,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro told reporters after the game. “Vic makes the call, obviously he’s got the better angle. But I obviously disagree with that.”

Asked a follow-up about his level of frustration, Quartraro (who was thrown out for arguing the decision) was blunt.

“I can’t think of being much more frustrated than that,” he said. “[Hernández] gets the strikeout to move to extra innings. And then he didn’t. I don’t have much else to say about that.”

Advertisement:

For Hernández, it was also a straightforward case of a missed call.

“Nothing really I can explain. It’s just a bad call on the umpire, and it’s a part of the game,” he said through an interpreter. Hernández also added that the no-call “changed the outcome of the game.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora kept his remarks on the call short, but empathized with the difficulty of having to make quick and potentially game-altering calls.

“I’m not an umpire, so I’ll leave it at that. But it’s a tough job.”

More from Boston.com:

The Patriots reportedly sign Trey Flowers: The former New England defensive end (who left for the Lions as a free agent in 2019) was a part of multiple Super Bowl teams during his first tenure with the Patriots.

Reunion: The #Patriots are signing their former homegrown pass-rusher Trey Flowers, source said, after recently working him out. The Super Bowl champ won two titles in NE left for big money in Detroit. Now back with the Pats. pic.twitter.com/e7Crp7fozY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2023

Home run robbery: Angels centerfielder Mickey Moniak prevented what would’ve been a game-tying Giants home run with a tremendous catch over the wall. Unfortunately for the Angels, San Francisco was not to be denied and scored six runs in the ninth inning to win the game 8-3.

On this day: In 1992, the United States men’s basketball team (the “Dream Team”) defeated Croatia 117-85 to win gold at the Barcelona Summer Olympics.

Advertisement:

It was arguably the greatest collection of basketball talent ever, with 11 players and three coaches from the roster ending up in the Hall of Fame. The team also had a global impact, captivating the international Olympic crowd and helping to inspire the growth of the game.

The gold medal win also carried an impactful footnote for Celtics fans: It was Larry Bird’s last professional game.

On this date 27 years ago, The “Dream Team” defeated Croatia in the 1992 gold medal game! pic.twitter.com/OGliSJZIPs — NBA History (@NBAHistory) August 8, 2019

Daily highlight: Kole Calhoun made one of the best catches of the season for Cleveland on Monday, though the Blue Jays won in the end 3-1.