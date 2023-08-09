Morning Sports Update Red Sox still going ahead with Kiké Hernández bobblehead giveaway despite trade The first 7,500 fans at Fenway Park on Wednesday will receive World Baseball Classic-themed bobblehead of the former Red Sox utility player. Kiké Hernández playing for the Dodgers following his trade from the Red Sox. AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Red Sox lost to the Royals, 9-3, on Tuesday as Boston’s pitching struggled. The two teams play again at 7:10 p.m.

Kiké Hernández bobblehead night is still happening: Though he was traded by the Red Sox in July, Kiké Hernández is still getting a bobblehead night at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

For those attending the game, the first 7,500 will be given a World Baseball Classic-themed bobblehead of the now-Dodgers utility player.

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox went ahead with the giveaway to not deprive fans of a collectible, especially as it’s of Hernández representing Puerto Rico in an international competition.

Adam Grossman, the Red Sox chief marketing officer, told Cotillo that the team cleared it with Hernández before proceeding.

“For his time here, he had a close relationship with fans. I think fans felt similarly,” Grossman told Cotillo. “So we felt like, for all those reasons, why not give it out to the fans?”

Hernández was dealt to Los Angeles in exchange for minor-league relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman. He is hitting .317 with an .877 OPS since the trade.

At the World Baseball Classic, the 31-year-old helped Puerto Rico reach the quarterfinals before falling to Mexico.

Trivia: Among the top 10 players in MLB history in the “hit by pitch” statistic, only one ever spent any time with the Red Sox. Can you name him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He almost won the World Series with the Red Sox in 1986, and achieved the feat with the Twins in 1987. He later became the first manager in Colorado Rockies history, winning National League Manager of the Year in 1995.

More from Boston.com:

Matt Turner heads to Nottingham Forrest: The former Revolution goalkeeper is the latest signing for the Premier League club. Turner, the U.S. national team starter, spent last season as the backup at Arsenal.

The move was announced earlier on Wednesday:

BREAKING! Nottingham Forest announce the signing of Matt Turner from Arsenal in a deal worth £10m. ✍️🔴 pic.twitter.com/683fco91Pj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2023

On this day: In 2018, Mookie Betts hit for the first cycle in Major League Baseball that season. Despite the feat, the Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 8-5.

Daily highlight: Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez made perhaps the sneakiest home run robbery of the season.

Julio is putting on a magic show! 🎩 pic.twitter.com/9FFQTUOx4D — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2023

Trivia answer: Don Baylor