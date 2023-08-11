Morning Sports Update Jalen Mills revealed what he told Texans rookie C.J. Stroud after intercepting him in preseason debut Despite handing him an early NFL reality check, Mills thinks Stroud is going to be a "really, really good player." Jalen Mills intercepts a pass from C.J. Stroud during the Patriots-Texans preseason game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox defeated the Royals, 2-0, to take three wins from the four-game series. Boston begins a three-game set against the Tigers tonight (7:10 pm) at Fenway Park.

The Patriots lost to the Texans, 20-9, on Thursday in the team’s 2023 preseason opener. Bailey Zappe played a majority of the night, completing 12 of 14 passes for 79 yards.

Jalen Mills and C.J. Stroud: While Thursday’s Patriots-Texans matchup was both teams’ preseason opener, it held even greater significance for Houston rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. It was his (unofficial) NFL debut.

Stroud, 21, is clearly still acclimating to his new home with the Texans (drafted second overall out of Ohio State). He had an up-and-down first NFL experience, completing 2 of 4 passes for 13 yards.

However, he also threw an interception to Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills:

Mills, a veteran entering his eighth NFL season, said he spoke to Stroud after the game.

“You’ve got all the tools,” Mills told Stroud, according to FOX Sports reporter Henry McKenna. “Believe in yourself. Keep working hard. You’ve got it.”

Despite giving the young quarterback his “welcome to the NFL” moment, Mills told McKenna that he’s optimistic about Stroud’s future.

“He’s going to be a really, really good player.”

Stroud, who emerged as an early leader in the Texans’ quarterback competition, may still have some work to do before he potentially earns the starting nod for the team’s regular season opener against the Ravens on Sept. 10.

Mills and the Patriots, meanwhile, continue their own preparations for Week 1, when New England will host the defending NFC champion Eagles.

Trivia: The Patriots faced No. 2 overall pick C.J Stroud on Thursday. Of the 22 quarterbacks ever drafted with the second pick of the first round, can you name the one who leads the list in both career yards and touchdown passes?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted out of Syracuse.

More from Boston.com:

Malik Cunningham’s debut: An intriguing talent for the Patriots in preseason, the former Louisville quarterback was signed to a record Patriots contract for an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft. He has spent most of his time so far in New England trying to learn the wide receiver position, but has also recently gotten some more reps at quarterback.

Cunningham provided a rare highlight for the Patriots on Thursday:

Alex Verdugo’s catch that “saved” James Paxton: The Red Sox starter credited his outfielder for making an important play, telling Christopher Smith of MassLive that Verdugo “really saved me in the [second] inning there with that nice play in right.”

On this day: In 2009, future Red Sox Cy Young Award-winner Rick Porcello (then a member of the Tigers) was charged at the mound by Kevin Youkilis after Youkilis was hit with a pitch.

Both players were ejected, though Boston would quickly pounce on the Detroit bullpen. Jason Bay belted a three-run home run later in the inning, and Mike Lowell (inserted into the game in place of Youkilis) tagged two home runs of his own. The Red Sox won, 7-5.

Daily highlight: Cardinals prospect Chase Davis made a spectacular leaping grab to win the game for the team’s Single-A affiliate on Thursday.

Chase Davis goes full Superman to end the game 🤯



The @Cardinals first-rounder lays out to make a bases-loaded grab for the @GoPBCardinals: pic.twitter.com/C2ByEEwnGz — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 11, 2023

Trivia answer: Donovan McNabb