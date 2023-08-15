Morning Sports Update Ezekiel Elliott expected to join Patriots for joint practices with Packers The veteran running back will reportedly get going immediately in his new role. Ezekiel Elliott playing for the Cowboys in 2021. AP Photo/Roger Steinman

The Red Sox begin a three-game series away against the Nationals tonight at 7:10 p.m. Boston currently trails the Blue Jays for the final American League wild-card spot by three games.

Tomorrow, the Patriots will be in Green Bay to begin joint practices with the Packers ahead of the preseason game the two teams will play against each other on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Ezekiel Elliott’s short term status: After reportedly agreeing with the Patriots Monday on a one-year deal, running back Ezekiel Elliott could end up on the field for New England sooner rather than later.

The 28-year-old, who was a free agent prior to the reported agreement, could see a fast-paced onboarding process. According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Elliott is expected to fly into New England early on Tuesday to complete his signing.

Per Rapoport, Elliott will then “catch the team’s plane to Green Bay, where the Pats and Packers will have joint practices starting tomorrow. Elliott should participate.”

The plan for soon-to-be new #Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott: Fly to New England to be on the ground this AM, making the signing official. Then catch the team’s plane to Green Bay, where the Pats and Packers will have joint practices starting tomorrow. Elliott should participate. ✈️ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2023

Whether or not Elliott logs time during the preseason game against Green Bay on Saturday (or at all prior to the start of the regular season) remains to be seen. Still, he appears to be jumping right into his new opportunity in New England.

Trivia: Ezekiel Elliott ranks third all-time in Ohio State rushing yards. He trails two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin and what other fellow Buckeye on the list?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: This running back played for Ohio State from 2017-2019 before becoming a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

More from Boston.com:

Spain to the finals: The Spanish outlasted Sweden for a 2-1 win (with all three goals coming after the 80th minute) to reach the World Cup final for the first time in the history of the country’s women’s team. They await the winner of the other semifinal: England vs. co-host nation Australia, which kicks off on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET.

Thanks, fantasy football: Giants announcer Dave Flemming came in last in his fantasy football league a season ago. As a result, he had to serve as the team’s bat boy for a night.

Flem's office looks a little different tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/OR2YhZuLfr — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 15, 2023

On this day: In 2015, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit two home runs and totaled seven RBIs as he helped the Red Sox defeat the Mariners by a high-scoring 22-10 final score.

It was an especially impressive feat of offense from Boston, given that it came against Seattle ace Felix Hernandez, who allowed 10 earned runs before being pulled in the third inning.

Daily highlight: David “DR” Meadows of the inimitable Savannah Bananas willed his way into this highlight by opting for the unorthodox backflip strategy of catching a fly ball.

BACKFLIP CATCH FROM THE SAVANNAH BANANAS pic.twitter.com/r7yM55oVTE — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 15, 2023

Trivia answer: J.K. Dobbins