Morning Sports Update Red Sox and Nationals announcers were in disbelief over a called third strike on Justin Turner "Oh my goodness." Nationals relief pitcher Robert Garcia during the game against the Red Sox following the called third strike against Justin Turner. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The Red Sox defeated the Nationals 5-4 on Tuesday to remain three games back from the Blue Jays for the final American League wild-card spot. Boston will face Washington again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

The Patriots are in Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers. The two teams will play in a preseason game on Saturday at 8 p.m.

The announcers couldn’t believe Justin Turner’s called third strike: During the top of the fourth inning in Tuesday’s Red Sox win over the Nationals, Boston designated hitter Justin Turner worked a full count against Washington pitcher Robert Garcia. The Red Sox led at that point, 4-3.

On the 3-2 pitch, Turner took what appeared to be a comfortably wide slider to draw a walk. Except, there was one problem: Home-plate umpire Bruce Dreckman called strike three, ending the inning.

The strike-zone graphic showed that Garcia’s pitch was well off the plate. Both teams announcers emphatically agreed.

“No,” was the simple response from Red Sox color commentator Kevin Millar.

“This is not a strike,” Millar added watching the replay. Play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien noted that it was “way off the plate.”

On the Nationals broadcasting side, they were equally shocked.

“Oh my goodness,” said Washington color commentator Kevin Frandsen. “That is awful.”

The pitch missed the strike zone by several inches, but it didn’t end up mattering in the outcome, as Boston still managed to come away with an important win.

More from Boston.com:

England advance: For the first time in the history of England’s women’s team, the country has advanced to a World Cup final after defeating hosts Australia 3-1 on Wednesday morning. They will face Spain in the final on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET.

Messi watch: Lionel Messi scored yet again (he now has nine goals in six games since joining Inter Miami) to help his team reach the Leagues Cup final.

On this day: In 1940, the Red Sox beat the Washington Senators 7-6 at Fenway Park. Jimmie Foxx hit a pair of home runs to move past Lou Gehrig on the all-time list

Daily highlight: A great defensive play from both Trevor Story and Triston Casas.

Beautiful from every angle. pic.twitter.com/trnHC0w1cC — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 16, 2023